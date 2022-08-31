ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinic operators have filed a lawsuit seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions that is set to take effect Sept. 15.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, would violate the Indiana Constitution by infringing on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges.

Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature approved the tighter abortion restrictions on Aug. 5, making it the first state to do so since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections for abortions by overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

The Indiana law allows abortions in cases of rape and incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother.

