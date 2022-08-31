ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

As Russia and Iran Draw Closer, U.S. Frets Over New Iran Drones in Ukraine

By Tom O'Connor
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

As President Joe Biden contends with Russia's war in Ukraine and Iranian influence in Iraq and Syria, the White House is warning of a potential convergence of these challenges in the alleged transfer of weaponized drones from Tehran to Moscow.

National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters Wednesday that Iranian unmanned aerial systems wielded by Russia have been "newly introduced to the fight" in Ukraine.

Though he declined to get ahead of Kyiv in assessing the impact of these platforms, he did say that "U.S. officials know of some difficulties that the Russians have been having with some of these drones and in some of the limits on some of the capabilities."

He said Washington would take action to back Kyiv against this threat as it has others.

"Whatever the threats and capabilities that the Ukrainians are facing — and we have expressed concern over these drones — whatever the threats and capabilities that they're facing by the Russians," Kirby said, "we are working in lockstep with them to help counter that."

Such U.S. support includes providing Ukrainian forces with Western drones, as well as air defense platforms and "technical support to help them beat back the kinds of capabilities that the Russians keep introducing into the battlefield," he added.

Kirby said the effect of the drones on the battlefield is as yet unknown.

"It remains to be seen what the overall impact is going to be on these," he said, "but it's not going to change the kinds of capabilities that we continue to provide Ukraine to be able to counter those threats."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JHiG_0hcq7kiG00

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova earlier dismissed reports that Moscow had purchased drones from Tehran, arguing that the news "was artificially spread among the American media, in particular, by The Washington Post and artificially promulgated."

The Washington Post was one of several media outlets in recent days to cite unnamed U.S. officials as saying that Russian cargo planes had picked up the first shipment of Iranian combat drones to be used in Ukraine. The systems were said to include the Shahed-129, Shahed-191 and Mohajer-6.

Iran has developed a wide range of advanced drones used for both combat and surveillance purposes. Last week, the Iranian military held a large-scale war game involving unmanned aerial systems and officials regularly tout their state-of-the-art capabilities.

In response to the U.S. report on the alleged sale of such drones to Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused the newspaper of "publishing a lot of bogus stories." He said Russia-Iran ties "have been developing dynamically," according to the state-run TASS Russian News agency.

"They were developing previously, they have been developing of late, and will continue to do so," he added.

Zakharova referenced these remarks during her press briefing Wednesday in which she asserted that drone sales were not on the agenda when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that same day in Tehran, nor were they a matter of discussion last month at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

Following his talks with Amir-Abdollahian, Lavrov said relations between Russia and Iran "are reaching a qualitatively new level, which will be fixed in a large interstate agreement" now in its "final stages." He said the document "will be of strategic importance" and "will set out the basic guidelines for further building up the entire range of Russian-Iranian ties in the coming decades."

Lavrov said he discussed a number of bilateral and international issues with his Iranian counterpart, including joint efforts to counter Western sanctions, the ongoing effort to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, and the conflict in Ukraine, on which Lavrov thanked Amir-Abdollahian for his "consistently balanced position."

"Tehran understands Russian security concerns, considers them absolutely legitimate and understands the motives that caused our actions in response to the destabilizing policy of the United States and its NATO allies," Lavrov said.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, said his priority in visiting Moscow was to act upon requests made by Western countries for Iran "to play an active role" in addressing the crisis in Ukraine. Among the matters discussed on that subject, he said, was "the release of Ukrainian prisoners."

Mohammad Jamshidi, deputy political adviser to Raisi, tweeted on Tuesday that an unnamed "Western leader," whom Iran's semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency reported was French President Emmanuel Macron , had asked the Iranian president to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and that, "following a series of consultations, a peace initiative along with an important message was sent to Moscow" through Amir-Abdollahian.

Beyond the issue of Ukraine, the Iranian top diplomat also said he discussed with Lavrov an array of global affairs, as well as efforts to fortify economic and trade relations between Iran and Russia. He also "emphasized the need to continue and strengthen joint efforts to further develop relations in various bilateral dimensions," according to an Iranian Foreign Ministry readout.

The two countries already collaborate directly in Syria, where Moscow and Tehran have backed Damascus against rebels and jihadis. All three governments have also called for the withdrawal of U.S. troops, which have come under fire by militias aligned with the Islamic Republic. Last week, Biden ordered airstrikes against positions said to be affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in eastern Syria, though Iranian officials denied any connection to the sites.

Meanwhile, the fate of the JCPOA, to which Iran and Russia are both parties, continued to hang in the balance. The deal lifted international sanctions against Tehran in exchange for the Islamic Republic severely curbing its nuclear program, but the accord was unilaterally abandoned by the U.S. in 2018 under President Donald Trump .

Biden has sought to restore U.S. participation in the JCPOA, and after nine rounds of talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna, the European Union circulated a "final" draft to restore the agreement. Iran provided comments on the proposal earlier this month and the U.S. has replied, though the next steps toward resolving their impasse have yet to be announced.

Kirby told reporters Wednesday that the U.S. was "cautiously optimistic" that the deal could be reached, but "we are also pragmatic and clear-eyed and we realize that there are still gaps and we're trying to close those gaps in a good-faith way."

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammad Jamshidi
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Ukraine War#International Sanctions#Foreign Policy#Iran Draw Closer#U S Frets#Iranian#The White House#Russians#Ukrainians
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

The Mystery Man Vowing Putin’s Friends Will Get Blown Up Soon

Almost a decade after he was exiled, a former Russian statesman has emerged from the shadows this week as a new thorn in the side of the Kremlin.In a shocking televised address from Kyiv last week, 47-year-old ex-politician Ilya Ponomarev debuted as a self-described messenger for what he says is an underground resistance movement operating in Russia, the National Republican Army. Ponomarev read the group’s so-called manifesto on a Kyiv-based TV channel he founded seven months ago, called February Morning, in which they claimed responsibility for the car bomb that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist and staunch...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
956M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy