ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Alabama

By Jason Hall
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ptsa8_0hcq7jpX00
Photo: Getty Images

Interstate 65 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Alabama .

Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state , which included the highway as the top choice for Alabama.

"Interstate 65 in Alabama is exceptionally dangerous," Earn Spend Live wrote. "There have been 336 crashes in a 10-year period and 389 fatalities."

Earn Spend Live 's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Interstate 65
  2. Alaska- Route 3
  3. Arizona- Interstate 40
  4. Arkansas- US 65
  5. California- Interstate 40
  6. Colorado- US 160
  7. Connecticut- Interstate 95
  8. Delaware- US 13
  9. Florida- US 1
  10. Georgia- State Route 11
  11. Hawaii- Route 11
  12. Idaho- US 95
  13. Illinois- US 45
  14. Indiana- US 41
  15. Iowa- Interstate 80
  16. Kansas- Interstate 70
  17. Kentucky- US 62
  18. Louisiana- US 90
  19. Maine- US 1
  20. Maryland- US 1
  21. Massachusetts- Interstate 495
  22. Michigan- US 31
  23. Minnesota- US 169
  24. Mississippi- US 61
  25. Missouri- US 63
  26. Montana- US 2
  27. Nebraska- Interstate 80
  28. Nevada- Interstate 80
  29. New Hampshire- Interstate 93
  30. New Jersey- US 130
  31. New Mexico- Interstate 40
  32. New York- Interstate 87
  33. North Carolina- Interstate 95
  34. North Dakota- US 2
  35. Ohio- Interstate 71
  36. Oklahoma- US 69
  37. Oregon- US 101
  38. Pennsylvania- Interstate 80
  39. Rhode Island- Interstate 95
  40. South Carolina- Interstate 95
  41. South Dakota- US 18
  42. Tennessee- Interstate 40
  43. Texas- US 83
  44. Utah- US 89
  45. Vermont- US 7
  46. Virginia- US 460
  47. Washington- Interstate 5
  48. West Virginia- US 19
  49. Wisconsin- Interstate 94
  50. Wyoming- Interstate 80

Comments / 26

jamie@duffy
5d ago

Traveling 1-65 is awful!! I have been hit run there once and almost hit by distracted drivers twice !! It needs to be widened!! Two lanes is not adequate for the number of drivers!! Come on Governor!! Also I-10 bridge in Mobile!!!

Reply(3)
4
Lucretia Noles
5d ago

Highway 431 from cleaburne co. through to Calhoun county is a pretty dangerous road too all the curves through the Talladega national Forrest there's always an accident

Reply
4
granny2
5d ago

65 is awful because people don't pay attention to their driving.Put down the phones and quit speeding.

Reply
8
Related
altoday.com

Alabama home to six of the highest paid government employees

Recently federalpay.org listed the top 100 highest-paid government employees of 2021. The state of Alabama is home to six of these government employees. The website lists the highest paid employee as Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose salary is $456,028. In the number six position for highest pay is Dr. Joseph K....
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wisconsin Intersta
WPMI

Alabama needs paid poll workers- How to become one

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
LAUREL, MS
wvtm13.com

State of labor in Alabama at the forefront

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Department of Labor is seeing record high numbers of employment but those that are unemployed still remain the lowest it’s ever been in the state of Alabama. There are about 2.2 million people that are employed right now in the whole state of Alabama....
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Politics
Government Technology

Alabama Program Quintuples K-12 Enrollment in Compsci

(TNS) — Computer science education is on the rise in Alabama as more jobs are in demand for the skillset. Alabama is one of the leading states in funding several programs that prepare students. The start of the Computer Science for Alabama program (CS4Alabama) three years ago is one...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Flood Watch for north Alabama today; wet pattern continues

RADAR CHECK: Rain is fairly widespread early this morning over parts of North and West Alabama as an unsettled, wet pattern persists. A flood watch is in effect today for areas north of a line from Reform to Clanton to Opelika, roughly the northern half of the state. Showers are possible over South Alabama as well this afternoon, but they should be fewer in number there.
ALABAMA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM FORMING EAST OF FLORIDA

Danielle And Earl Still Churning Away From East Coast, But New System Could Be Trouble… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new system being monitored by the National Hurricane Center Monday morning. The tropical wave, which rolled off Africa’s coast over the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama Electric Co-op GM pleads guilty to diverting funds

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An employee of North Alabama Electric Cooperative (NAEC) has been arrested for allegedly diverting funds through his company to another company and back to himself. Court documents show that Bruce Purdy has entered a plea agreement in which he admits to sending $200,000 since March...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

(STACKER) – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
ALABAMA STATE
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
227
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Birmingham's #1 for New Country

 https://1025thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy