This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Alabama

Interstate 65 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Alabama .

Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state , which included the highway as the top choice for Alabama.

"Interstate 65 in Alabama is exceptionally dangerous," Earn Spend Live wrote. "There have been 336 crashes in a 10-year period and 389 fatalities."

