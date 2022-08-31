ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Rock Island Is Ready To Roll With Labor Day Parade On Monday

Organizers, residents, and city officials in Rock Island are gearing up for one of the best traditions in town: The Rock Island Labor Day Parade! This year's parade will have more than 100 entries, live music, and so much fun. Get ready because the 38th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade is happening early Monday morning.
Government
