Tractor-Trailer Crash Spills Alfredo Sauce Across Tennessee Highway

Mamma mia, that's a big mess!

A tractor trailer traveling through Memphis wrecked Tuesday (August 31) afternoon, spilling hundreds of broken jars of Alfredo sauce in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 nearly McLemore, causing the roadway to be shut down for hours.

Kate Bieri , a correspondent with FOX 13 Memphis , shared video of the saucy scene on Twitter , and as of Wednesday (August 31) morning, the video has been viewed more than 3.5 million times. In the clip, what amounts to gallons of Alfredo sauce can be seen smeared across all lanes of the roadway and debris from the crash dotting the blacktop as cars slowly pass by in the shoulder lane.

The spill comes one day after another truck, this one carrying tomatoes, crashed and dumped its cargo onto a California roadway, per CNN . Of course, because this is the internet, people were quick to draw comparisons and make jokes about the unusual scene , including Bieri who shared her favorite joke: "Nothing is im-pasta-ble on Memphis roadways."

One Twitter user offered to help clean up the mess in an interesting way, writing, "Get me some noodles and a fork," while another quipped, "Quick we need a truck full of garlic bread ASAP!" Yet another joked about a truck carrying pesto sauce, offering a stark warning to get off the road to avoid the "Final Pastanation."

