Woman found dead in car in woods in Woodhaven, police investigating

WOODHAVEN (WWJ) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday in Wayne County's Woodhaven.

According to Woodhaven Police, the grim discovery was made at around 3:30 p.m. after a call came in about a car parked in a wooded area, near the intersection of Allen and King roads, with its front end angled down into a small creek.

Detectives arrived to process the scene, and the woman's body was turned over to the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

Police said an "extensive search" of the area was performed by officers and K-9 units, but no additional victims or subjects were located.

Police said the woman has not yet been positively identified, and they are describing her only as a white female.

It's not clear at this time how the woman died, or if foul play was involved.

The Woodhaven PD said in a media release: "Due to fact that this is an ongoing investigation, the cause of death shall not be released."

Police said more details would be made public as the investigation progresses.