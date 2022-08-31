ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nashville’ & ‘Scream’ Star Hayden Panettiere Signs With APA As Comeback Continues After Addiction Battle Reveal

By Andreas Wiseman
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Nashville and Heroes star Hayden Panettiere has signed with APA .

The two-time Golden Globe nominee recently finished filming on Scream 6 in which she reprises her role as Kirby Reed.

Panettiere’s breakout role came as Claire Bennet in NBC’s Heroes and she went on to get the starring role of Juliette Barnes in ABC’s hit Nashville . She also starred in the final season of David E. Kelly’s Ally McBeal for Fox.

The actress’s other film credits include The Forger opposite Josh Hutcherson, Remember the Titans with Denzel Washington, Custody with Viola Davis, Chris Columbus’s I Love You Beth Cooper, and Bring It On: All Or Nothing.

Scream 6 marks Panettiere’s first movie in six years. She hasn’t acted in TV since Nashville ended in 2018. Last month, the actress opened up to People magazine about a long struggle with alcohol and substance abuse as well as postpartum depression. She explained how she has undergone trauma therapy and inpatient treatment within the last year in a bid to get her life back on track.

Panettiere continues to be represented by Mainstay Entertainment (who she signed with earlier this year) and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Gary e Estes
4d ago

well it's good for her we all have demons I'm glad she got the demon away from her and she has a guiding light to her forward to make dreams fulfilled once again never give up when you're down because you can always pull yourself up as long as you try hard and lovers will be right we're there with you

