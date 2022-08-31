ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sha’Carri Richardson Smokes The Competition In Women’s 100m Race

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMHnA_0hcq7HJJ00

Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track and came out victorious. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Richardson smoked her competition, winning in 11.29 seconds in Lucerne, Switzerland.

According to Lets Run , circumstances seemed to work against the runners with a -2.0m/s headwind and damp conditions. Nevertheless, the runner defeated Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah by .01 seconds with her latest victory. The two women went at each other during the entire race, with Richardson easing out the Olympian in the end.

More from VIBE.com

Sha’Carri’s latest victory is the first time she’s beat Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah in three attempts. Richardson’s win also marks a triumphant return to the track as she hasn’t raced since her last bout at the USATF Outdoor Championship on June 26.

Feeling confident after her colossal win, Richardson took to Twitter to talk that talk. She referenced the idea that she is often the subject of scrutiny, no matter her performance. “Y’all hate me win or lose,” the Dallas native tweeted, adding two laughing emojis.

However, the celebration will have to be short-lived as the runner is set to partake in another race this Friday (Sept. 2). Richardson is currently set to compete in the 100m race at the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League in Brussels, Belgium. There, she will be faced with another one of Jamaica’s finest : world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Watch Richardson edge out Thompson-Herah below.

Comments / 64

American Jedi
3d ago

Is winning by .1 of a second really “smoking the competition”. Not taking anything away from her, she did win, but definitely do NOT smoke the competition.

Reply(1)
2
