Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Wait A Minute! Is Michigan Really One Of The Laziest States In America?
If you live in Michigan then you live in one of the laziest states in America. A new study complied by Wallet Hub says that when it comes to states with hard-working people Michigan is towards the bottom of the list. Let's take a look at this study and figure out how they came up with that.
When Is The Best Time To Visit Michigan's Apple Orchards?
Speaking of the Lions, many in Michigan probably think the best time to visit that apple orchard is around week 3 or 4 of the NFL season when you realize it's about to be another year of the 'Same Old Lions', but depending on what type of apples you like, you may want to plan your trip accordingly.
Michigan State Police Says 3,250 THC lab reports may be wrong
The Michigan State Police says that 3,250 lab reports on THC toxicology samples in prosecutions may be wrong because of a specific technical issue. The state police's Forensic Science Department also adds that this issue may affect cases as far back as March 28, 2019. With this problem, the forensics...
Hate Long Lines at the Mackinac Bridge: Blame Credit Card Users?
If you've ever attempted to cross the Mackinac Bridge on a busy weekend in the summer, you'll remember the very long lines that drivers often have to deal with to pay the toll to cross between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Maybe that fact would cause you to give the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids Meijer set to open two small format grocery stores in early 2023 in Lake Orion & Macomb Township
From supercenters to mini stores... The Grand Rapids-based retailer is taking on more of the small-format concept stores instead of their full grocery supercenters. Two new stores are set to open in the early months of 2023. One will be in Lake Orion and the other will be in Macomb Township.
Massive Million Mondays
The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to Free Beer and Hot Wings Show every Monday in September for your chance at $50 in 'Black Pearls' Instant Win Games. 'Black Pearls' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $300,000 instantly and over $35 million in total prize.
Michigan Woman Takes A DNA Test, Finds Out She Has A Sister
Comedian Jim Gaffigan once joked that you shouldn't take a DNA test, because you'll only find out bad things about your family. Well, here's the exception to that rule. It All Started When A British Woman Wanted To Find Her Biological Mom. When 59-year-old Diane Ward, who was born in...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Terrifying Michigan TikTok Shows Why You Should Never Touch A Downed Powerline
For the most part, we all know that you shouldn't touch a downed power line. It's dangerous and potentially fatal because you can never truly tell if a power line has electricity running though it unless it's sparking. But just in case you don't believe me, DTE has made this...
Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall
Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
WOOD TV Closes In On All News Programming, Fox 17 Still Leads Locally
Grand Rapids NBC affiliate WOOD TV, recently announced that they would add a 4 pm newscast for West Michigan. That newscast, along with other changes, will dramatically up the 'news' content on the station to 18 hours a day. The station is expected to add the 4 pm, hourlong newscast...
Michigan Is In the Top Five For Wolfing Down Burgers
We love our hamburgers here in the Mitten State, almost to a fault. So what's your go-to West Michigan burger spot?. Michigan Is Tied For Fourth In Overall Hamburger Consumption. It’s not a surprise that burgers are incredibly popular with Michiganders, after all – over 20-billion are consumed every year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GRPD Wants to Buy Your Guns at Event Coming Up
Looking to unload some firearms? Grand Rapids Police and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force is hosting a gun buyback program in a few weeks. SAFE Task Force and GRPD Hosts Gun Buyback September 17. The gun buyback is at the Burton Heights Lot at 30 Burton St,...
Someone Dumped a Goldfish in Lake Erie and Now It’s a Foot Long
During a recent fish survey in Lake Erie, a footlong goldfish was netted that someone had released into the water. You would think this would go without saying but for those in the cheap seats, DON'T DUMP YOUR PET FISH INTO LAKES AND RIVERS. Most pet fish are not native...
Do You Run on Dunkin’? New Dunkin’ Donuts Location Opens in Grand Rapids-Area
Just in time for "Pumpkin Spice Season", a new spot to get your coffee and donut fix is open in West Michigan. I feel like there used to be a lot more Dunkin' locations in the area! When I moved to GR about 20 years ago, I think there were at least two on 28th St. that have since closed...
Dangerous Lake Michigan Conditions Reported Going Into Labor Day Weekend North of Muskegon
Labor Day weekend is finally here, and it usually is the signal for the last summer hurrahs we may want to throw. We want to get out and enjoy the warmth of summer while the pools and lakes are still tolerable here in Michigan. But, if you're planning to back...
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
Grand Rapid’s Newest Dispensary Noxx Is Here, and They Wanna Give You $10 every month
It's starting to feel like Grand Rapids has as many dispensaries as we do Party Stores, but with almost three years of legalization and record high sales, the pot party doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Grand Rapid's newest marijuana venture just opened it's doors this week on...
Grand Rapids, It’s About Time We Talk About Etiquette When Going Out To Eat
If you think that Grand Rapids has a shortage of incredible restaurants, you're clearly not going out and enjoying our food scene. Since I moved to the city at the end of last year, I've tried a new restaurant almost every week and I rarely come across a dud. And...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0