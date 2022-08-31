ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two charged with stealing mail in western Indiana

By Brandyn Benter
 5 days ago

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County.

According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of mail theft and check fraud in the Racoon Lake area between Sunday, Aug. 28 through Tuesday, Aug. 30. During the investigation, deputies also found that a nursing home resident had been unaware that their permanent residence had been burglarized west of Rockville.

Sheriff Cole said the investigation led deputies to two suspects, who were arrested at the IGA and Fountain Trust Bank in Rockville. A search of the suspects’ Rockville residence and their vehicle produced items taken during the burglary, including numerous firearms. Deputies also reported finding a large amount of suspected stolen mail, checks, and packages among other evidence.

The suspects are Anthony Q. McCleery, 37, of Rockville, and Julie A. Anderson, 25, of Indianapolis. According to Sheriff Cole, they have been charged with burglary, fraud, and theft with additional charges expected.

Deputies are still in the process of contacting victims in Parke, Vermillion, Clay, and Vigo counties whose items were located. Cole said the investigation will continue as evidence is processed.

