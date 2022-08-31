Texans awarded WR Tyler Johnson off waivers from Bucs: reports

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans were awarded wide receiver Tyler Johnson off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Johnson was waived by the Bucs on Tuesday, when NFL active rosters trimmed to 53 players. The Texans were third in waiver claims and awarded Johnson.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network was first to report the news.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick by the Bucs in 2020, when they won the Super Bowl.

He's played in 31 games, starting six, in two years with Tampa Bay. He has 48 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns in his career. Both touchdowns came in Johnson's rookie year.

Johnson provides depth to a Texans roster that could use some playmakers at wide receiver. The Texans' receiver group on the 53-man roster features Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett.

