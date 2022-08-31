Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Soggy Southern Tier But No Major Transportation Issues
No major transportation issues are being reported following a day-long rain in the region. The National Weather Service in Binghamton had issued flood watches and advisories into the morning hours for the Twin Tiers but any flooding reported was mainly poor drainage issues and areas where minor flooding is common.
Binghamton/ Johnson City Long-Term Road Projects
There are a number of road work projects that will be affecting local traffic long-term that start September 6. Signs in Johnson City warn motorists of a detour around Oakdale Road. There were no official news releases issued concerning the project that will be closing the road west of the...
Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway
The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eight Cars Crash on State Route 17 on Vestal/Endicott River Bridge
New York State Police are reporting two people sent to the hospital but no serious injuries in two separate crashes that ended up involving a total of eight vehicles. It all happened during the evening commute on Friday, September 2 on State Route 17 in the area of the bridge over the Susquehanna River in the Town of Union.
cnyhomepage.com
Flood Advisory issued for part of Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a Flood Advisory on September, 5th at 9:04PM EDT until September, 5th at 11:15PM EDT. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in a portion of central New York, including the following counties, Chenango, Madison and Otsego. Minor...
Multiple vehicle crash on State Route 17 Friday in Endwell
On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were […]
Apple picking locations in the Twin Tiers
September has started and families are ready to head out for a fun day of apple picking. 18 News has compiled a list of apple picking locations. If you see a spot that's not on the list, let us know so we can add it!
RELATED PEOPLE
whcuradio.com
Dock talks continue in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
NewsChannel 36
Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport
BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: September 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is Labor Day, and the Endicott Johnson workers’ reunion at Ideal Park brought the biggest crowd that Endicott has ever seen. The reunion was provided by George F. Johnson. The new $10,000 organ,...
NewsChannel 36
Victim Identified in Train Accident Near Lowman Crossover
9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Downtown Binghamton Residents Oppose “Stadium Lofts” Project
Some people who live near the site of a planned 70-apartment complex in downtown Binghamton have raised concerns about the proposal. A Westchester County developer wants to build what's been dubbed the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" project on city-owned property near the site of the future fire department headquarters. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Over $100 million announced for Southern Tier battery manufacturing hub
The Southern Tier has always been known for its manufacturing roots, but like many regions, jobs and factories have left the area and there hasn’t been a lot of good news, really, for decades. Now, thanks to a $67.3 million grant and an additional $50 million from the state,...
Flood Watch in effect today, heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms start our week
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Happy Monday! It is going to be a dreary and gloomy day. Cloudy conditions today with rain moving through. Some heavy pockets of rain are possible today and so are isolated thunderstorms. A flood watch is in effect today until tomorrow morning for most of the area. This is due to […]
ROAD TRIP: Casting A Spotlight on Ithaca and Tompkins County, New York
We continue our look at county spotlights with our fifth featured county, Tompkins County. This county has a population of 105,000 and was founded in 1817 by Daniel Tompkins, a former New York State governor and Vice-President of the United States. The county covers almost 500 square miles between Central...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ithaca.com
DWI Arrest Made After Crash Into Tree On West State
On Sunday, September 4, at 8:39 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of a pickup truck that had crashed head on into a tree in front of Diane’s Automotive, 435 W. State St. Initial reports stated that the operator of the truck fled the scene southbound after the crash.
3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash
Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
Man charged with DWAI after Windsor crash
Yesterday afternoon, a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Interstate 86 in the Town of Windsor.
Byrne Dairy Plans to Develop a Fourth Broome County Store
Syracuse-based Byrne Dairy is continuing its expansion into the Binghamton area with a move to open a fourth convenience store in Broome County. Byrne opened its first local shop on East Main Street in Endicott in late May. The company previously revealed plans for additional stores in Endwell and Whitney Point.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1