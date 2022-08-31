ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway

The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire

Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
BAINBRIDGE, NY
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Flood Advisory issued for part of Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a Flood Advisory on September, 5th at 9:04PM EDT until September, 5th at 11:15PM EDT. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in a portion of central New York, including the following counties, Chenango, Madison and Otsego. Minor...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Multiple vehicle crash on State Route 17 Friday in Endwell

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were […]
ENDWELL, NY
Kelly Packard
whcuradio.com

Dock talks continue in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport

BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 5, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is Labor Day, and the Endicott Johnson workers’ reunion at Ideal Park brought the biggest crowd that Endicott has ever seen. The reunion was provided by George F. Johnson. The new $10,000 organ,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Victim Identified in Train Accident Near Lowman Crossover

9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

DWI Arrest Made After Crash Into Tree On West State

On Sunday, September 4, at 8:39 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of a pickup truck that had crashed head on into a tree in front of Diane’s Automotive, 435 W. State St. Initial reports stated that the operator of the truck fled the scene southbound after the crash.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Byrne Dairy Plans to Develop a Fourth Broome County Store

Syracuse-based Byrne Dairy is continuing its expansion into the Binghamton area with a move to open a fourth convenience store in Broome County. Byrne opened its first local shop on East Main Street in Endicott in late May. The company previously revealed plans for additional stores in Endwell and Whitney Point.
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

