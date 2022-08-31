ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Adam Reynolds' former Souths teammate posts hilarious pic after the Rabbitohs were visited by internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov

By James Cooney
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Souths star has posted a hilarious pic of former teammate Adam Reynolds shortly after the team was visited by pint-sized internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

The pic was posted to Jacob Host's Twitter account and shows him and fellow teammate Michael Chee-Kam posing next what looks like an even tinier Reynolds, who left the club for the Broncos last year.

The caption posted with it says, 'Reyno back at Redfern today how good'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCUtL_0hcq6Lo000
Jacob Host (left) posted this pic to his Twitter account with the comment 'Reyno back at Redfern today how good'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2Uff_0hcq6Lo000
Hasbulla Magomedov visited Souths players on Tuesday as he tours Australia

The players have obviously photoshopped Reynolds' face onto Hasbulla's - the joke being that Reynolds is not very tall.

Hasbulla, who has dwarfism and is known for his child-like appearance, is currently on his Australian tour.

Aged 20 and standing just under 100cm, the Russian has captured a huge social media following.

Boasting three million followers on Instagram and more than eight million likes on TikTok, he has become a prominent face in the UFC community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmJaN_0hcq6Lo000
Hasbulla poses with the South team before having several hilarious make-believe scuffles with some of their biggest stars

The tiny man from Russia visited Souths on Tuesday and had a hilarious scuffle with several players - punching Cameron Murray and huge forward Keaon Koloamatangi.

Adam Reynolds, who plays for the Broncos these days, is one of the smallest players in the NRL - standing 1.73 meters tall.

Footy fans loved Host's gag, with many commenting beneath the post.

'Damn! He's put on some size,' posted one Twitter user.

'Funniest tweet i have seen in quite some time,' said another.

'Reyno has grown taller from the Queensland sunshine,' joked a third.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event

WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Internet Sensation#Souths#Australian#Russian#Tiktok#Ufc#Nrl#Host
Daily Mail

Tom Trbojevic wants under-fire Des Hasler to coach Manly next season and claims rumours of a feud with Daly Cherry-Evans are 'not true'...but Sea Eagles skipper 'barely speaks' to some of his teammates

Tom Trbojevic has quashed suggestions of a feud with Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans and has publicly backed Des Hasler to remain in charge of the Sea Eagles. Turmoil is brewing on the Northern Beaches, with Hasler reportedly set to quit after a dismal end of the season left Manly out of the finals and the several factions of players at loggerheads with each other.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wears t-shirt with wonderful photo of their daughter Olympia cheering her mom on at the US Open - after five-year-old wore matching diamond-encrusted outfit

It's hard to steal the spotlight from Serena Williams, but husband Alexis Ohanian came close with his t-shirt of their daughter. The Reddit co-founder was pictured rocking a beautiful tribute to five-year-old Olympia, who has not been present at the US Open since opening night on Monday, as he watched her three-set defeat to Ajla Tomlijanovic.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal suffers a freak accident at the US Open as he hits himself in the face with his OWN racket, leaving him with a bloodied nose and requiring treatment... but the 22-time Grand Slam winner goes on to win

Rafa Nadal's US Open campaign remains on track despite a freak accident today that saw the Spanish champion smash himself in the face with his own tennis racquet. Holding a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and a two sets to one lead over Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal suffered the shocking self-inflicted blow when a forehand went wrong.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance

Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

It isn't just the rainbow pride jersey causing turmoil at the Sea Eagles: infighting, coaching issues and a tug-of-war are also threatening to tear the club apart after diabolical finish to the season

Manly are running head-first into a club rift between a legendary family and under fire coach Des Hasler, exposing cracks far beyond the pride jersey saga. The Sea Eagles struggled through the last rounds of the season, losing all seven of their final games amidst the pride jersey internal conflict.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Eurovision star Sam Ryder joins Queen onstage at Taylor Hawkins memorial concert after Dave Grohl revealed he agreed to perform 'within 20 minutes' of being asked

Sam Ryder's dramatic rise to stardom was never more apparent on Saturday evening as he took to the stage with rock legends Queen at the late Taylor Hawkins' Wembley Stadium memorial concert. The singer, a former Essex sandwich shop owner, performed Queen classic Somebody To Love with the band's founding...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Meg Bellamy, 19, who will star as Kate Middleton in The Crown once performed for the Duke of Kent as a drama student by singing a medley from Hamilton

She is set to play one of the most famous women in the world to an audience of millions, but fledgling actress Meg Bellamy has already proven she can entertain royalty. The 19-year-old, who has no professional on-screen experience, was thrust into the limelight last week after it was announced she will star as a young Kate Middleton in the final season of The Crown.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Essendon launch bid to sign Jordan De Goey, with Bombers' stalwart Jake Stringer involved in 'bold recruitment' plan...but Collingwood plan to offer star forward a new two-year deal

Essendon has reportedly entered the race for Jordan De Goey, with senior players involved in the recruiting drive to lure the Collingwood star to Tullamarine. De Goey will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but the Magpies are confident he wants to remain at the club and are preparing to table a two-year deal worth approximately $800,000-a-season.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'Lewis and I weren't exactly best friends': Nico Rosberg insists teammates do not need to 'get on' in F1, as the former world champion 'dominated' alongside Lewis Hamilton despite their differences

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has claimed that teammates don't need to 'get on' to succeed in the sport, and reminded fans that he 'wasn't exactly friends' with Lewis Hamilton in their time at Mercedes. His comments came in a discussion about Alpine's driver options for next year, with...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

575K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy