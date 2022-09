Tank Bigsby rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to lead the Auburn Tigers to a 42-16 home win over the Mercer Bears in Auburn’s season opener on Saturday. T.J. Finley went 9-of-14 passing for 112 yards, and Ja’Varrius Johnson caught four passes for 117 yards to flank Bigsby for Auburn.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO