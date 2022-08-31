Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Charlie Jones will haunt Hawkeye fans all season long
There’s a strange torture to Iowa fandom that the rest of us can never fully appreciate. Iowa fans have it better than most. Since Hayden Fry arrived in Iowa City in 1979, Iowa has experienced 9 losing seasons. Two of them were in Fry’s first 2 seasons and another in his final season. Kirk Ferentz took over a program that lost its fastball and experienced 2 straight losing seasons during the rebuild phase.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: 3 things we liked and didn't like from Week 1 win over South Dakota State
Iowa football is 1-0 after a win over South Dakota State on Saturday. However, things were far from impressive, and that is severely putting things mildly. For starters, the final score of 7-5 read more like a B1G baseball game box score than an actual football game. The Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits also struggled on nearly every play to generate positive yardage.
