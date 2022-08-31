Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchi.com
Traffic Crashes, Injuries, Arrests
Two accidents and two arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Labor Day. At about 9:40 am, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Treigh M Fehring of Gilman City on a Grundy County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged assault. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
What Is The Future Of Chillicothe’s Law Enforcement Center
The Law Enforcement Center in Chillicothe has had several issues in recent years, including foundation repairs and sewer issues that were recently repaired. In addition, the department has grown from about 24 employees, including command staff, dispatchers, sergeants, detectives, and officers, to the current level of 32. The Chillicothe City Council recently discussed the police facility and many favor changes in the future. Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham spoke about some improvements he sees are needed.
kttn.com
Felony domestic assault arrest warrant issued for Joshua Charlton
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chillicothe Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton has been charged in Livingston County with felony third-degree domestic assault. The Highway Patrol arrested Charlton on August 26th on that charge, and he was held at the Grundy County Detention Center where a warrant was...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hardin Man Facing Felony Drug Charge
A Hardin man was arrested on a felony drug possession charge Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Hardin resident Shaun D. Hughes was arrested at 4:07 Wednesday afternoon on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for excessive window tint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Shed & Contents Burn In Friday Fire
A report of a building fire Friday evening summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 730 Commercial Street. The call came in at about 4:25 and the fire department arrived in 3 minutes to find a storage shed on fire. The shed contained a boat, 4-wheeler, mower, and other items that were on fire. Water and foam were used to put out the fire and the fire crew were on the scene for about an hour.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
kttn.com
Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant
A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies
Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
northwestmoinfo.com
Authorities Identify Body Found Early July in Trenton
Authorities have identified a body found July 9 in Trenton at 431 West 11th Street. Reports say the Grundy County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder. Regional Radio previously reported 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen faces a felony charge of abandonment of a corpse in the matter.
kchi.com
Appearance On Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Canceled
A Minnesota man charged with alleged involuntary manslaughter was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Livingston County Court. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan was charged early this year, following an accident on December 14th, 2021 that left the driver of a semi injured, and the man later died. That...
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
kttn.com
Grundy County Coroner releases name of deceased individual discovered July 9th in Trenton
The Grundy County Coroner has released the name of the deceased individual discovered July 9th at 431 West 11th Street in Trenton. Coroner Dewayne Slater reports the individual has been identified as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder who was a resident at that west Trenton address. After authorities went to the West 11th Street address, the body was taken to the Jackson County Medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Authorities have not released a possible cause of death.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Comments / 0