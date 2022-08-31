ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kchi.com

Traffic Crashes, Injuries, Arrests

Two accidents and two arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Labor Day. At about 9:40 am, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Treigh M Fehring of Gilman City on a Grundy County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged assault. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday

An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kchi.com

What Is The Future Of Chillicothe’s Law Enforcement Center

The Law Enforcement Center in Chillicothe has had several issues in recent years, including foundation repairs and sewer issues that were recently repaired. In addition, the department has grown from about 24 employees, including command staff, dispatchers, sergeants, detectives, and officers, to the current level of 32. The Chillicothe City Council recently discussed the police facility and many favor changes in the future. Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham spoke about some improvements he sees are needed.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Felony domestic assault arrest warrant issued for Joshua Charlton

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chillicothe Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton has been charged in Livingston County with felony third-degree domestic assault. The Highway Patrol arrested Charlton on August 26th on that charge, and he was held at the Grundy County Detention Center where a warrant was...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Hardin Man Facing Felony Drug Charge

A Hardin man was arrested on a felony drug possession charge Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Hardin resident Shaun D. Hughes was arrested at 4:07 Wednesday afternoon on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for excessive window tint.
HARDIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chillicothe Police Report#The Police Department#Hedrick Medical Center
kchi.com

Shed & Contents Burn In Friday Fire

A report of a building fire Friday evening summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 730 Commercial Street. The call came in at about 4:25 and the fire department arrived in 3 minutes to find a storage shed on fire. The shed contained a boat, 4-wheeler, mower, and other items that were on fire. Water and foam were used to put out the fire and the fire crew were on the scene for about an hour.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment

GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant

A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies

Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIX 105.7

A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It

Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Authorities Identify Body Found Early July in Trenton

Authorities have identified a body found July 9 in Trenton at 431 West 11th Street. Reports say the Grundy County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder. Regional Radio previously reported 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen faces a felony charge of abandonment of a corpse in the matter.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Appearance On Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Canceled

A Minnesota man charged with alleged involuntary manslaughter was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Livingston County Court. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan was charged early this year, following an accident on December 14th, 2021 that left the driver of a semi injured, and the man later died. That...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
CENTERVILLE, IA
kttn.com

Grundy County Coroner releases name of deceased individual discovered July 9th in Trenton

The Grundy County Coroner has released the name of the deceased individual discovered July 9th at 431 West 11th Street in Trenton. Coroner Dewayne Slater reports the individual has been identified as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder who was a resident at that west Trenton address. After authorities went to the West 11th Street address, the body was taken to the Jackson County Medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Authorities have not released a possible cause of death.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann

Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
TRENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy