ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville, Central-Phenix City battle for No. 1

Reigning Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville remains No. 1 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week by a slim margin. The Cougars are just two points ahead of Class 7A Central-Phenix City as the top teams in the state jockey for position. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in the state regardless of classification.
PINSON, AL
AL.com

How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?

How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
City
Smiths Station, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Smiths Station, AL
Crime & Safety
Lee County, AL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Rewinding Auburn’s 42-16 season-opening win over Mercer

We’re here at Jordan-Hare for the opening game of the 2022 season. Auburn is starting T.J. Finley at quarterback. Bryan Harsin’s squad has the first possession of the contest against Mercer. The Bears won the coin toss and elected to kick to the Tigers. 2nd Half. Auburn 42...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

How Auburn players passed time during 87-minute lightning delay against Mercer

An expectedly routine season opener against an FCS opponent took an unexpected turn for Auburn when inclement weather spurred an extended weather delay. Auburn endured a lightning delay of nearly 90 minutes during its season-opening 42-16 win against Mercer on Saturday night, with the game paused late in the third quarter after lightning was detected within eight miles of Jordan-Hare Stadium shortly before 8:30 p.m. The inclement weather cleared the stands as fans sought shelter, and it sent both teams back to their respective locker rooms for nearly an hour and a half.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Crime Stoppers#County Jail#Violent Crime
AL.com

‘He came out of nowhere’: The play that stood out most from Robby Ashford’s Auburn debut

Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Grading Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer

Auburn took care of business in it season opener Saturday night, making quick work of Mercer in Week 1. The Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 lead on their way to a 42-16 win, leaving little doubt against their FCS opponent while snapping the five-game losing streak they ended last season on. It was far from a perfect performance from Bryan Harsin’s team, and there will be plenty to improve upon in Week 2 against San Jose State and moving forward. But Auburn is where it wanted to be: 1-0 to open the year, and a chance to build on that.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Cam Riley sets a lofty tackling goal for Auburn

Auburn linebacker Cam Riley entered the season with somewhat modest expectations. His goals evolved after his performance during Auburn’s season-opening 42-16 victory on Saturday against Mercer. Riley had 14 tackles last season. He one-upped his season total in one game with 15 during Auburn’s win at Jordan-Hare against the...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Bryan Harsin names players of the game from Mercer win

Auburn is 1-0 after defeating Mercer 42-16 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Bryan Harsin spoke to reporters on Monday to preview the Tigers’ game against San Jose State (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT). Before he discussed matchups against the Spartans, he announced the players of the week from the Game 1 victory.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford’s long-awaited debut ‘felt like a dream’

Robby Ashford was nearly brought to tears last Sunday — and it wasn’t because T.J. Finley was named Auburn’s starting quarterback after an offseason-long competition. It was because, after two years of being buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford knew his time was finally coming. Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau informed Ashford last weekend, not long after Finley was dubbed QB1, that he would still be involved in Auburn’s gameplan against Mercer. Ashford then made his college debut during the Tigers’ 42-16 win, seeing situational work in the first half before being entrusted with three full drives in the second half.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Instant Analysis: Auburn dominates Mercer 42-16

Auburn had to wait an extra hour to seal a 42-16 victory against Mercer in the 2022 season-opener. Officials called for a weather delay at 8:31 pm CT, with Tigers ahead 35-7 at the 1:33 mark in the third quarter. Play resumed at 9:55, with Auburn possessing the ball on the 39-yard line.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer, QB play

Auburn opened Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era with an easy win -- even if the Tigers had to wait around a while to finish it off. Auburn defeated Mercer, 42-16, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, putting the finishing touches on the blowout win after a one-hour, 27-minute rain delay late in the third quarter. Jarquez Hunter ran for three touchdowns, while Tank Bigsby rushed for 147 yards and two scores in a game that saw Auburn utilize both T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
56K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy