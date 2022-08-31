Read full article on original website
Related
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Pinson Valley forfeits Florence win after self-reporting rule issue involving player
Pinson Valley forfeited its game against Florence after self-reporting a rule issue involving a player, who was ruled ineligible by the AHSAA, according to school officials. Pinson Valley won the opening-season game against Florence 27-17 and beat McAdory 21-13 in its second game. The forfeit means the Indians, who were...
Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville, Central-Phenix City battle for No. 1
Reigning Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville remains No. 1 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week by a slim margin. The Cougars are just two points ahead of Class 7A Central-Phenix City as the top teams in the state jockey for position. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in the state regardless of classification.
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All of the Alabama-Texas connections from coaches to players
Alabama hasn’t faced Texas in 13 seasons as the two programs went in much different directions after the BCS title game in the Rose Bowl. There are, however, more than a few connections between the two old blue bloods who’ll reunite at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Austin.
Alabama LB Will Anderson blunt on pass rush plan for young Texas QB
Will Anderson couldn’t pretend it didn’t bother him. After leading the nation in sacks a year ago, Alabama didn’t record one in the 55-0 season-opening win over Utah State. Both Anderson and Nick Saban could easily explain why the season sack total sits at zero while looking ahead to the next challenge.
Rewinding Auburn’s 42-16 season-opening win over Mercer
We’re here at Jordan-Hare for the opening game of the 2022 season. Auburn is starting T.J. Finley at quarterback. Bryan Harsin’s squad has the first possession of the contest against Mercer. The Bears won the coin toss and elected to kick to the Tigers. 2nd Half. Auburn 42...
How Auburn players passed time during 87-minute lightning delay against Mercer
An expectedly routine season opener against an FCS opponent took an unexpected turn for Auburn when inclement weather spurred an extended weather delay. Auburn endured a lightning delay of nearly 90 minutes during its season-opening 42-16 win against Mercer on Saturday night, with the game paused late in the third quarter after lightning was detected within eight miles of Jordan-Hare Stadium shortly before 8:30 p.m. The inclement weather cleared the stands as fans sought shelter, and it sent both teams back to their respective locker rooms for nearly an hour and a half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘He came out of nowhere’: The play that stood out most from Robby Ashford’s Auburn debut
Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.
Statistically speaking: Where Auburn’s defense can improve after Week 1 win
During Bryan Harsin’s postgame press conference late Saturday night, one media member remarked to the Auburn head coach that the Tigers’ defense played “lights out” in the team’s 42-16 win against Mercer. The Tigers were stout, to be certain, but Harsin was quick to pump...
Grading Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer
Auburn took care of business in it season opener Saturday night, making quick work of Mercer in Week 1. The Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 lead on their way to a 42-16 win, leaving little doubt against their FCS opponent while snapping the five-game losing streak they ended last season on. It was far from a perfect performance from Bryan Harsin’s team, and there will be plenty to improve upon in Week 2 against San Jose State and moving forward. But Auburn is where it wanted to be: 1-0 to open the year, and a chance to build on that.
Cam Riley sets a lofty tackling goal for Auburn
Auburn linebacker Cam Riley entered the season with somewhat modest expectations. His goals evolved after his performance during Auburn’s season-opening 42-16 victory on Saturday against Mercer. Riley had 14 tackles last season. He one-upped his season total in one game with 15 during Auburn’s win at Jordan-Hare against the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan Harsin names players of the game from Mercer win
Auburn is 1-0 after defeating Mercer 42-16 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Bryan Harsin spoke to reporters on Monday to preview the Tigers’ game against San Jose State (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT). Before he discussed matchups against the Spartans, he announced the players of the week from the Game 1 victory.
Bryan Harsin ‘not making any decisions’ about QB1 after playing 2 QBs against Mercer
T.J. Finley may have won Auburn’s starting quarterback job, but it didn’t take long for the Tigers to whip out a two-quarterback system in their season opener — and add some further intrigue to the position moving forward. Both Finley and backup quarterback Robby Ashford saw the...
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford’s long-awaited debut ‘felt like a dream’
Robby Ashford was nearly brought to tears last Sunday — and it wasn’t because T.J. Finley was named Auburn’s starting quarterback after an offseason-long competition. It was because, after two years of being buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford knew his time was finally coming. Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau informed Ashford last weekend, not long after Finley was dubbed QB1, that he would still be involved in Auburn’s gameplan against Mercer. Ashford then made his college debut during the Tigers’ 42-16 win, seeing situational work in the first half before being entrusted with three full drives in the second half.
Instant Analysis: Auburn dominates Mercer 42-16
Auburn had to wait an extra hour to seal a 42-16 victory against Mercer in the 2022 season-opener. Officials called for a weather delay at 8:31 pm CT, with Tigers ahead 35-7 at the 1:33 mark in the third quarter. Play resumed at 9:55, with Auburn possessing the ball on the 39-yard line.
Auburn QB T.J. Finley explains what he saw on his 2 interceptions against Mercer
T.J. Finley’s debut as Auburn’s new starting quarterback wasn’t quite what he anticipated, and it had nothing to do with the prolonged weather delay that paused the game for nearly 90 minutes late in the third quarter. Finley was uneven in Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer, a...
What Bryan Harsin said about San Jose State, playing 2 quarterbacks again
Fresh off a season-opening win against Mercer, which finally brought an end to Auburn’s five-game losing streak the team ended last season on, the Tigers will look to improve to 2-0 this weekend when San Jose State comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium. In advance of that 6:30 p.m. matchup (ESPNU),...
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer, QB play
Auburn opened Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era with an easy win -- even if the Tigers had to wait around a while to finish it off. Auburn defeated Mercer, 42-16, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, putting the finishing touches on the blowout win after a one-hour, 27-minute rain delay late in the third quarter. Jarquez Hunter ran for three touchdowns, while Tank Bigsby rushed for 147 yards and two scores in a game that saw Auburn utilize both T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback.
Alabama State off to 2-0 start after defeating Miles College
Dematrius Davis and Myles Crawley threw touchdown passes in the first quarter and Alabama State held on to defeat Division II Miles College 21-13 on Saturday night. Stanto Dunn scored late in the first quarter to make it 21-0 but couldn’t muster any more against the Golden Bears. Jayce...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
56K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0