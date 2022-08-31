Robby Ashford was nearly brought to tears last Sunday — and it wasn’t because T.J. Finley was named Auburn’s starting quarterback after an offseason-long competition. It was because, after two years of being buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford knew his time was finally coming. Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau informed Ashford last weekend, not long after Finley was dubbed QB1, that he would still be involved in Auburn’s gameplan against Mercer. Ashford then made his college debut during the Tigers’ 42-16 win, seeing situational work in the first half before being entrusted with three full drives in the second half.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO