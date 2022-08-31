Clay Helton is getting his team ready for the matchup against Nebraska. He discussed how excited he is to be facing Scott Frost again per Riley Gates of 247Sports. Frost and Helton met before when both were still coaching in the Pac-12. Helton worked his way up from assistant to head coach at USC, while Frost used to be the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Helton thinks reality is going to set in for this team after playing Nebraska.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO