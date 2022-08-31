ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Clay Helton looking forward to Georgia Southern's Week 2 road trip to Nebraska

Clay Helton is getting his team ready for the matchup against Nebraska. He discussed how excited he is to be facing Scott Frost again per Riley Gates of 247Sports. Frost and Helton met before when both were still coaching in the Pac-12. Helton worked his way up from assistant to head coach at USC, while Frost used to be the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Helton thinks reality is going to set in for this team after playing Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
North Dakota State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost comments on Mark Whipple, play-calling in Week 1

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Nebraska’s coaching staff had to learn to be a bit more creative following the Huskers’ Week 0 loss to Northwestern. He’s humming a completely different tune after saying he didn’t want to discuss the comment Saturday, despite saying the creativity comment was not aimed at Whipple.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2

Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy