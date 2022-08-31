Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Scott Frost isn't the answer and never will be. So why is he still Nebraska's coach?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten. This is why you don’t deal in emotion, you strike amid the reality of the moment. This is why you don’t hope for the best, you move to find what works. At the very least,...
saturdaytradition.com
Clay Helton looking forward to Georgia Southern's Week 2 road trip to Nebraska
Clay Helton is getting his team ready for the matchup against Nebraska. He discussed how excited he is to be facing Scott Frost again per Riley Gates of 247Sports. Frost and Helton met before when both were still coaching in the Pac-12. Helton worked his way up from assistant to head coach at USC, while Frost used to be the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Helton thinks reality is going to set in for this team after playing Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Anthony Grant's breakout performance leads to shift on Nebraska's depth chart
Anthony Grant has been a bright spot for Nebraska so far this season. His play has forced Nebraska to make some changes to the running back depth chart per Luke Millin of the Lincoln Journal Star. Grant has rushed for 100+ yards in 2 games for the Cornhuskers and is...
saturdaytradition.com
Anthony Grant snaps Nebraska's dismal Player of the Week streak after Week 1 performance
Anthony Grant was a man on a mission in Nebraska’s Week 1 game against North Dakota, leading the Huskers in their first win of the season. In the win, Grant carried the ball 23 times for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns. Grant’s biggest run came on a 46-yard touchdown in the second half while averaging 8.2 yards per carry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost comments on Mark Whipple, play-calling in Week 1
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Nebraska’s coaching staff had to learn to be a bit more creative following the Huskers’ Week 0 loss to Northwestern. He’s humming a completely different tune after saying he didn’t want to discuss the comment Saturday, despite saying the creativity comment was not aimed at Whipple.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2
Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
saturdaytradition.com
Adrian Martinez, former Nebraska QB, reminiscent of time with Huskers: 'I wish them nothing but success'
Adrian Martinez may be at Kansas State now, but he still has plenty of respect for Nebraska. He still checks up on the Cornhuskers when he can per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha World-Herald. Martinez had 53 yards passing in his debut with Kansas State. The Wildcats went on to...
Comments / 0