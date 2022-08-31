Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
survivornet.com
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
This Is How Long It Takes For Tramadol To Start Working
If you are dealing with pain, you probably want to experience relief quickly. Here's what you need to know about how long it takes tramadol to start working.
What Happens If You Test Positive For COVID Before You Are Scheduled To Get Vaccinated?
As of August 2022, 79% of the U.S. population had received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, just 33% of Americans have received the booster.
What Are Hammertoes And How Do You Treat Them?
There are many potential reasons a person may experience foot pain and difficulty walking. One possible culprit is hammer toe. Here's what to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, but why?
Is There A Link Between Migraines And Epilepsy?
Understanding what epilepsy and migraines are, as well as their symptoms, is the first step to understanding the connection between the two conditions.
What Does It Feel Like When Your Blood Sugar Is High?
Although not always recognizable, it's a good idea to keep an eye on your blood sugar levels. Learn the symptoms of hyperglycemia and what to look out for.
How Long Does Bell's Palsy Usually Last?
If you have been diagnosed as having Bell's palsy, a condition that causes facial weakness, here's what you need to know about how long it usually lasts
What The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Done To American Life Expectancy
According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American life expectancy has plunged for the second straight year.
Myths You Should Stop Believing About Mental Health
False narratives about mental health reinforce stigma and prevent people from seeking out much-needed support. Here are some common myths about mental health.
Why You Should Think Twice Before Popping Cystic Acne
Cystic acne can be painful and embarrassing. While it may be tempting to pop your cystic acne, here's why you should think twice before doing so.
New Trial Finds Single-Dose 'Polypill' Could Be A Game Changer For Cardiovascular Disease
A new three-in-one drug combo has been found to significantly reduce the chance of heart attacks in those who have already experienced at least one.
What We Know About The First Reported US Monkeypox-Related Death
Monkeypox is a virus that's been making headlines lately. But the most significant recent news may be that a person with monkeypox has now died.
Are Americans Really Smoking More Cannabis Than Cigarettes?
According to a new Gallup poll, Americans reported smoking more marijuana than cigarettes, making this the first time it has surpassed cigarette smoking.
2 New Large-Scale Studies Reinforce The Risks Of Regularly Consuming Ultra-Processed Foods
Ultra-processed foods can be delicious. However, two new large-scale studies explained the risks between these food items and various health conditions.
7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Eczema
Managing eczema is a day-to-day endeavor for millions of people across the country. Here's a list of foods that are on and off the menu if you have eczema.
Health Digest
New York, NY
81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0