Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Pitt Remains Firmly in the Running for Hometown 2024 4-Star LB Anthony Speca
When a team is recruiting a player, especially one that they really are interested in landing, one of the biggest goals is to try and get that player to make a visit, including game day visits. The Pitt Panthers were able to do that last Thursday against West Virginia and...
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 5
Update (2:38 PM)- **Former Pitt right tackle Brian O’Neill has been named one of the Minnesota Vikings 2022 team captains. *Freshman athlete (quarterback/wide receiver/safety) Corey Sadler, Jr. from Cass Tech in Detroit, Michigan picked up an offer on Sunday from Pitt. Sadler (5’10”, 175) is considered one of the top freshmen in the country with offers from Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State and Eastern Kentucky.
Pittsburgh starts an off-field war with Vol Nation that it didn’t want
The upcoming matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend got some added juice on Monday via a report from WNML’s Jimmy Hyams. According to Hyams, Pittsburgh only offered Tennessee seats in the 500 level at Acrisure Stadium (previously known as Heinz Stadium). UT refused those...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 2
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Die-Hards: Pitt’s Visitor List For Tennessee Game
The Pitt Panthers will take on what may end up being their toughest opponent of the season, aside from Miami, this coming weekend. The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) travel to Acrisure Stadium and have been installed as early five-point favorites over the nationally ranked Panthers. Josh Heupel and the Vols will...
D-I Recruits Gavin Moul, Austin Caye Leading Bethel Park Back after Losing Season
Bethel Park took down defending PIAA Class 6A champions Mount Lebanon in a thrilling, 27-24, overtime win on Friday night. Mount Lebanon lost a bunch of Division-I players from last year’s team, but it was still a statement win for Bethel Park, especially given that the Black Hawks went 0-7 in 2020. The Blue Devils shut out Bethel Park last season.
Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas Earns USA Mini Camp Invite
On Sunday, Pittsburgh’s top sophomore talent earned yet another accomplishment on his basketball journey. Meleek Thomas, a five-star guard in the class of 2025, earned an invitation to USA Basketball Mini Camp in October. The Lincoln Park star will compete alongside the best of the best prospects in the nation in Colorado Springs.
Pitt Football To Host Two 5-Star Recruits At Tennessee Game
This coming Saturday is shaping up to be a big day for the Pitt football program both on and off the field. The top storyline will be the Panthers looking to beat a very talented Tennessee team in order to remain undefeated. A win would also put Pitt in a very good position to gain some confidence and give them a legitimate opportunity to start the season 6-0 prior to a challenging road game on October 22 at Louisville.
Neal Brown Takes To Twitter
We start Kansas [Jayhawks] prep today, but it’s been two long days. Watching. Reflecting the game from last Thursday night. And it hurts. It still hurts. It hurts because our investment level was so high from our players and our staff, but it also hurts because we are well aware what this game means to our fanbase. To all the Mountaineers who were there on Thursday night, Thank You. You helped create one of the best college football atmospheres I’ve ever been apart of. I’ll never forget in-between the third and fourth quarter, when the fans wearing the Old Gold and Blue were the loudest. The game didn’t end the way we wanted to. No excuses. We didn’t get it done, but I’m proud of our staff and proud of our players. We played the game the right way. We played tough. We played physical. We were resilient the entire game, all the way up to the last play, that was ruled a catch on the field.
2023 4 Star WR Traylon Ray Puts WVU in Top 3
2023 four-star wide receiver Traylon Ray (6-foot-2, 180-pounds) has placed West Virginia in his top three alongside SEC schools Tennessee and Mississippi State. Ray is a Florida recruit from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee. Ray is listed as a four-star recruit for ESPN, On3 and 247Sports’ composite rankings....
Concussion lawsuit trial begins Tuesday for former player suing West Mifflin, WPIAL and PIAA
Nearly five years after suing the West Mifflin School District, the WPIAL and the PIAA, a former high school football player’s case is going to trial. The jury trial for Shane Skillpa's case begins Tuesday. Skillpa filed the lawsuit back in February 2017 because of a concussion he suffered in 2009 during practice.
Embarrassing Video Show Neal Brown Doesn’t Get It
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the start of the Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers, the two head coaches of the teams met at midfield for a quick pre-game chat. After shaking hands, Pitt’s head coach, Pat Narduzzi, asked Brown, “Are you ready for...
Five Takeaways: Lessons to be Learned from Pitt’s Win Over West Virginia
SirVocea Dennis approached the podium following the Backyard Brawl with a smile on his face, and he asked if he’s been on the stage enough to make an opening statement. “All I’m going to say is the Backyard Brawl, that’s a good name because, boy, that was a brawl tonight.
A Real Discussion About Potentially Firing Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown said it all after West Virginia lost to Pitt, 38-31, in the Backyard Brawl. “There was a little over six minutes to go in the game. It was 4th and about a foot. We’re up seven,” Brown said following the game. “You can pin ’em, and we did. 6:01 to go — I looked up at the clock — and they had to go 98 yards and we’re up by seven. If you go for it there and you don’t get it, then they got a short field and three timeouts. Best answer I can give you is, if I had to do it again, I would do the same decision.”
From passion to profession: How Duane Rieder went from diehard fan to Clemente Museum founder
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Pittsburgh, it's not hard to find fans of Roberto Clemente, in fact, many will say they're his biggest fan. But that title belongs to just one person - Duane Rieder. "People come here and they go, 'Hey, I'm the biggest Clemente guy in the world' and I go, 'No, I'm sorry to have to take that title away from you, I'm the number one Clemente guy in the world, I built a museum for the guy,'" he laughed. That's right.Rieder is not just a fan of Roberto Clemente, he is the founder of the Clemente Museum. Right in...
Comparing Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart, Dana Holgorsen and Neal Brown Through 36 Games at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – Expectations at West Virginia have certainly declined over the years. When Rich Rodriguez was the head coach of the Mountaineers, he took the program to unprecedented heights, finishing 11-1, 11-2 and 10-2 (32-5) in his final three seasons in Morgantown. When Bill Stewart took over...
New winner emerges for Rib Fest 2022
PITTSBURGH — People are lured by the aroma, the smoke, the flavor, and promises from pitmasters that they are about to taste the best barbecue on the planet. That's what happens every year at the annual Rib Fest, where barbecue restaurants hit the road for bragging rights. This year,...
Pittsburgh's Rib Fest getting off to smoking hot start after Backyard Brawl brings in record fans
Pittsburgh’s annual Kickoff and Rib Festival has been running on the North Shore for more than 30 years and some longtime vendors say this year’s opening day on Thursday brought the biggest crowds they had ever seen. It helped that tens of thousands of football fans flooded the...
From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement
'We see a whole slew of people from all walks of life who are coming in to show their support for the union,” Shea Gannon, of Pittsburgh, said. The post From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Car crashes into building on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into a building on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Monday. It happened just after midnight along Muriel Street between 12th and 13th streets. Our photographer at the scene said it appeared to be a Z-Trip vehicle, and that a woman was seen taken away in handcuffs.
