‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night. A Penobscot County dispatcher tells TV5 that Lee Road north of Frost Street is closed at this time. People are asked to avoid that area if possible. We’ll have more information as it becomes available....
Maine man charged with OUI after crashing into tree
NEW SHARON (WGME) -- A Farmington man is accused of driving under the influence after police say he crashed into a tree in New Sharon on Thursday. Police told the Sun Journal 31-year-old Phillip Quezada was driving on Route 27 around 4:50 a.m. when he lost control of his SUV and hit a tree.
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Waterville Thursday morning. Authorities on Friday identified the person killed as 30-year-old Akram Mohammad of Waterville. According to authorities, it happened around 10 a.m. in the area of College and Hazelwood Avenues. Police say it involved a KVCAP...
Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Waterville
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Waterville on Thursday morning. Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist, but said they were killed in a collision with another vehicle on College Avenue. It happened around 10 a.m. According to the Portland Press Herald, debris was...
Maine teens accused of setting fires, stealing a gun
FARMINGTON, Maine — Two teenagers are accused of breaking into a home in Farmington, setting fires and stealing a gun. Farmington Police were first called to a home on Town Farm Road on Aug. 1 for a reported burglary. When officers arrived, they found that a couple of fires had been started inside the home and that a gun was missing.
Motorcyclist Killed on College Ave in Waterville Thursday Morning
According to WABI TV 5, one person is dead following a motorcycle vs van crash that happened on Waterville's College Avenue Thursday morning. WABI reports that the fatal crash occurred in the area of Hazelwood Avenue on College Avenue. The news station reports there was collision between the motorcycle and a KV CAP van.
Two teenagers charged with arson in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Maine — Two teenagers have been charged with arson among other charges after an incident at a Farmington residence on Monday, Aug. 1. Farmington police responded to a report of a burglary at a Farmington home and discovered what appeared to be multiple fires started inside, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Thursday.
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
Two killed in Maine crash
CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
Name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcylce
Pick of the weekend is Saturday. A few passing showers on Sunday. Rain chances increasing for Labor Day.
Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County
A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
Hermon Man Provides New Flags To Replace Those Burned by Vandals
On Monday, we brought you a story about an unfortunate incident of vandalism in Hermon, during which some residents in the area of Fuller and Billings Road and the Hermon Meadows Apartment Complex allegedly had a number of American Flags stolen from their properties and burned. Hermon Fire Chief Frank...
Man who hit couple on motorcycle indicted
DOVER FOXCROFT — The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowdoin man charged with hitting a couple on a motorcycle and leaving the scene of the crash. Police say Edward McGuire,62, was driving on the Boardman Road in Madison and failed to stop at a stop sign in May.
Jump in freight traffic brings hope and headaches to rural Maine towns along rail route
As more freight trains travel across Maine between northern Washington County and northern Somerset County, rural towns along the route have had to balance their hopes for improving their local economies with logistical challenges presented by the increased rail traffic. Vanceboro, where Canadian trains from the growing Port of Saint...
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire
LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
