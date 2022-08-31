Santa Barbara Airport Update to City Council Revives Concerns About Expansion, Noise in Goleta

Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: 1-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Goleta Collision Jolts Entire Community
Reality has a funny way of intruding at the most inopportune time. Not even a week after California banned — banned — the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by a mere 4,230 days from now, Californians were told to not charge their electric cars due to ... a shortage of electricity.
Noozhawk
James S. Dewey, Formerly of Goleta, 1936-2022
On Aug. 23, 2022, Jim Dewey was called home at the age of 85 from complications following open heart surgery. We have lost, and heaven has gained, a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and Catholic deacon. Jim was born in Oakland, California, on Sept. 18, 1936. He grew up...
syvnews.com
Temperature records could fall in Santa Maria, Lompoc as heat wave hits inland areas
Although Santa Maria and Lompoc will be spared the blistering heat that will cook inland valleys and mountains, temperature records in the two cities could still fall on Saturday, a local forecaster said. Cuyama Valley is also a target for several days of record-setting temperatures, based on the forecast highs.
sitelinesb.com
Legal Trouble for the Goleta Beach Restaurant
••• “The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way,” reports the Independent. “Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington Beach, is suing her former, longtime employee Omar Khashen and his business partner Joe Diggs for breaches of contract and fiduciary duty, misappropriation of trade secrets, and fraud. Khashen and Diggs have been remodeling the former Beachside Cafe into a new establishment since winning the bid nearly one year ago.”
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Big-Rig Accident on Highway 154 [Santa Barbara, CA]
One Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Collision near Paradise Road. The incident happened around 4:00 p.m., between Paradise Road and the Cold Spring Bridge on August 27th. According to initial reports, the driver of a big-rig went off-course and ended up 100 feet down a nearby embankment. Medics arrived and transported one occupant to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Noozhawk
Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara Plans to Add Stacked Burial Spaces to Its Property
Calvary Cemetery is planning to add 1,106 graves to its property on North Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara. The project went before the city's Historic Landmarks Commission this past week. In addition to adding 1,106 burial spaces, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which owns the cemetery, wants to add a small cremation garden.
Sheriff's Office names pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Goleta
Officials have named the man killed after being hit by a semi truck in Goleta early Thursday morning.
Noozhawk
Authorities Release Name of Motorcyclist Killed in Highway 101 Crash in Santa Barbara
Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed earlier this week in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara. The victim was Joshua Latham, 31, of Ojai, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday on...
kvta.com
Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta
The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Maria, CA in the past week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria increased in the last week to $363. That’s $45 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $318. In the past...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria in the week of Aug. 14
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 24 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $665,583. The average price per square foot ended up at $352.
Noozhawk
Ambulance Ride in Santa Barbara Ends at Jail, Not a Hospital
Most people are anxious to avoid a trip in an ambulance, but that apparently was not the case in an incident over the weekend in Santa Barbara. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, Santa Barbara Police dispatchers received a report that an American Medical Response ambulance had been stolen from the parking lot of the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort at 600 E. Cabrillo Blvd., according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Child in Fatal Collision Identified as One Year Old Goleta Male
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the child in the fatal vehicle collision as a one-year-old male from Goleta. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver remained on scene. There are no pending charges. The child's name is...
Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane
A fatal car accident involving a motorcycle on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara shut down the left lane on Wednesday morning. The post Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
County at Low COVID-19 Community Levels; New Omicron-Specific Booster Shots Authorized by FDA
With COVID-19 cases continuing to go down, Santa Barbara County is now at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s low COVID-19 community levels, and the weekly average of reported cases has decreased 7.3%, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said Friday. According to the county’s data dashboard,...
Police conduct DUI checkpoint, screen 241 vehicles
The Santa Maria Police Department conducted another DUI checkpoint Friday night through early Saturday morning. Police say they arrested one of the drivers for DUI while conducting the checkpoint.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Overpowered by Rio Mesa in Channel League Opener
Rio Mesa quarterback J.J. Bittner threw a pair of touchown passes in the first quarter, and the Spartans returned a San Marcos fumble 60 yards for a score just before halftime en route to a 42-3 win over San Marcos in a Channel League football opener in Friday night at Michaelson Stadium.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Goes for Win at Pacifica, Comes Up Short, 28-20
OXNARD — After committing five turnovers in the game, the Santa Barbara High School football team capitalized on an interception to put itself in position to take a late lead at Pacifica on Friday night. Down 21-14, the Dons drove 88 yards following Andrew Tobin’s pick and scored a...
UPDATE: Ojai man killed in motorcycle crash along Hwy 101
A motorcyclist has died in crash that occurred along Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning, officials say.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Take 2nd, Girls 5th at Gaucho Invitational Cross Country Meet
The defending Channel League-champion Santa Barbara High boys cross country team opened the season with a second-place finish at the UCSB Gaucho Invitational on the university’s lagoon course. The Dons scored 94 points and finished behind Ventura (34) and just ahead of Harvard Westlake (106) and Concord-De La Salle...
