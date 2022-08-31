Read full article on original website
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in Fremont
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says Superintendent
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay Area
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not Removed
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA Dream
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trea Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Amed Rosario starting Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jo Adell batting sixth for Angels Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels will start Jo Adell in left field in Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Adell will bat sixth and play left field Sunday while Ryan Aguilar shifts to centerfield, Mike Trout drops to designated hitter, and Shohei Ohtani takes the day off. Adell has a $2,100...
numberfire.com
Connor Wong catching for Boston on Friday
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wong will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Rangers. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nick Castellanos starting for Philadelphia on Friday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castellanos is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Castellanos for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Salvador Perez in Royals' Sunday lineup
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Perez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting third in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Perez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Gleyber Torres sitting on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Torres will move to the bench on Sunday with Isiah Kiner-Falefa starting at shortstop. Kiner-Falefa will bat sixth versus right-hander Shawn Armstrong and the Rays. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for...
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez sitting for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Harrison starting at third base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez batting third for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alvarez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels. David Hensley returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alvarez for 15.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Lewis Brinson in San Francisco's lineup Sunday afternoon
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Brinson is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Brinson for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 RBI and 6.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Christian Yelich sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yelich will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting in left field. McCutchen will bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 10.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes sitting Sunday for Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not include Austin Barnes in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Barnes will take a seat Sunday with Will Smith moving back to catcher. Justin Turner will start at designated hitter, and Max Muncy, who is batting fifth, will start at third base.
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Frankie Montas on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Shawn Armstrong and the Rays. Jose Trevino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 7.2...
numberfire.com
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting seventh on Sunday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Refsnyder will start in center field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dane Dunning and the Rangers. Enrique Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 10.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Narvaez will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez starting Sunday afternoon for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Friday
New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. Darin Ruf moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
White Sox's Josh Harrison batting eighth on Friday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will star at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Eloy Jimenez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 7.2 FanDuel points...
