bloomberglaw.com
Uniloc Argues to Save Patent Suits in Motorola Standing Dispute
Three Federal Circuit judges heavily questioned both Uniloc USA Inc. and Motorola Mobility Co. Tuesday on potential mistakes each made during district court litigation that could cost them on appeal. Uniloc tried to convince the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to revive a series of district court...
bloomberglaw.com
Elizabeth Holmes Claims Witness Remorse in New Trial Request (2)
Adam Rosendorff expressed misgivings about testimony, she says. asked for a new trial, claiming a key witness in her criminal case visited her after the verdict and expressed misgivings about his testimony. Holmes said in a. court filing. Tuesday that Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director, showed up at...
bloomberglaw.com
Apple Escapes Fake ‘Toast Plus’ Cryptocurrency Wallet App Suit
Section 230 shields it from claims over third-party app, judge says. Fraud, privacy suit filed over download of lookalike ‘Toast Plus’ app. escaped a proposed class action brought over a fraudulent cryptocurrency wallet app that was available for download on its App Store, after a federal judge in San Francisco ruled the tech company’s platform is shielded by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
