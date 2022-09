The Fortuna defense came to play on Friday night with a much-improved performance, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough as the Huskies fell 6-0 at Justin-Siena in Napa. The loss drops Fortuna to 0-2, but head coach Mike Benbow was happy with a lot of what he saw from his players, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

NAPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO