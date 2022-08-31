ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles wanted by Newcastle in late transfer as Mikel Arteta faces midfield injury crisis

By Justin Lawrence
 4 days ago

NEWCASTLE are reportedly interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal who are dealing with a midfield injury crisis.

The 24-year-old was shipped out on loan to Roma last season but failed to nail down a regular spot in Jose Mourinho's side.

Maitland-Niles is being hunted by Newcastle but Arsenal may want to keep hold of him as their midfield injury crisis deepens Credit: Getty

He returned to Arsenal in the summer but his chances of getting into the first team are slim.

With only a year left on his contract, the Gunners have been trying to flog the midfielder to a number of clubs including West Ham.

Southampton and Bournemouth were also presented with the opportunity to sign the versatile star who can play as a right-back too.

And now, the Magpies have entered the race to snap up Maitland-Niles, according to football reporter Alex Crook.

Although the Gunners will be happy with the interest shown in the English star, they may be forced to hold on to him beyond the transfer deadline as they deal with a number of midfield injuries.

Midfield duo Reiss Nelson and Thomas Partey missed the Gunners' 2-1 win over Fulham on the weekend due to injury, along with new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It remains to be seen if the trio will be fit for Arsenal's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Arsenal also dealt with the absences of Fabio Vieira and Emile-Smith Rowe from their midfield recently, although they've both returned to action since.

But the pair still lack match fitness, leaving Gunners boss Mikel Arteta with slim pickings in the middle of the park.

This could leave Arteta with no choice but to keep hold of Maitland-Niles as his main midfield stars get nursed back to full fitness.

