David Gordon Green Is Still Messing Around With The Ending Of ‘Halloween Ends’: “It Changes Every Day”

This week marks the beginning of the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. Films premiering in Toronto as well as those that have already premiered at festivals such as Cannes and Venice, are generating a lot of interest online, which makes festivalgoers excited that after taking caution due to the COVID pandemic, TIFF is back in person this year. While our team has already covered Telluride and Venice, TIFF tends to have some of the most impressive premieres. Some of the highly anticipated events to come out of the festival include “The Whale,” which stars Brendan Fraser, who has already been the recipient of TIFF’s Tribute Award for his performance, Park Chan-wook‘s “Decision To Leave,” as well as an appearance by Taylor Swift for the “In Conversation With…” series.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO