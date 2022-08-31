David Gordon Green Is Still Messing Around With The Ending Of ‘Halloween Ends’: “It Changes Every Day”

Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
‘Alien’ Franchise Vet Walter Hill Says Disney Isn’t Interested In His ‘Alien 5’ Script
Longtime “Alien” franchise screenwriter and producer Walter Hill (“48 Hours“) has revealed that Disney isn’t too keen on his “Alien 5” spec script — or in bringing back Sigourney Weaver‘s iconic hero Ellen Ripley for a legacy sequel. The “Alien” franchise...
‘Significant Other’ Trailer: Maika Monroe & Jake Lacy Star In New Paramount+ Mystery Thriller
A lot of bad things can happen when you go out in the woods with your partner. There are wild animals. Horror movies taught us there could be evil murderers with machetes. But sometimes, as in the new film, “Significant Other,” the scariest part of going in the woods is maybe your partner. Do you really know they won’t murder you in cold blood?
‘Theater Of Thought’ Review: Werner Herzog’s Latest Is A Brainy But Plodding Affair [Telluride]
Werner Herzog’s “Theater of Thought” may be the most egg-headed documentary to ever open with a quote “ascribed to Chuck Berry.” To wit: “In my Theater of Thought I am rocking. / In the Dance of my Mind, I am swinging. / C’mon, babe, roll over to me.” A quick Google search finds no such quote ascribed to Berry, or, for that matter, anyone else. That’s Herzog for you.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key And Jordan Peele Star In Henry Selick’s Latest Animated Film
Henry Selick, the wildly original mastermind behind such extraordinarily conceived feature film animations as “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “James And The Giant Peach,” marks his first feature film since 2009s unsettling creeper, “Coraline,” in “Wendell & Wild.” Debuting on Netflix later this year, the stop-motion animation, billed as a dark fantasy comedy horror, “Wendell & Wild” is based on a screenplay penned by Selick and Jordan Peele, who also produces and stars in a voice role alongside long time collaborator Keegan-Michael Key. The screenplay itself is adapted from an unpublished book of the same name by Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman.
‘The Eternal Daughter’: Tilda Swinton Devised Idea Of Playing Both Mother & Daughter In Joanna Hogg’s Latest
Filmmaker Joanna Hogg, who is behind the award-winning “The Souvenir” films returns this week at the Venice Film Festival with a new film, “The Eternal Daughter,” which stars Tilda Swinton (“Three Thousand Years of Longing“). The pic is described as a ghostly story slightly influence by Hogg’s own relationship with her late mother that explores the fraught and powerful bonds between mother and daughter but with otherworldly elements.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: Olivia Wilde Goes The Mystery Box Route With ‘The Stepford Wives’ Meets ‘The Matrix’ [Venice]
Following her outstanding and irreverent directorial debut, “Booksmart,” actor-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde returns with a much more ambitious effort in “Don’t Worry Darling.” Taking the mystery box route, “Twilight Zone” meets “The Stepford Wives,” with a little dash of “The Matrix,” the audacious film is ultimately a misfire because of its overextending mystery conceit. But regardless, it’s a well-crafted film that shows Wilde’s debut was no fluke. And if Jordan Peele took social-political dimensions about race and melded them with horror, “Don’t Worry Darling,” seems to take similar cues and inspiration, melding social ideas of patriarchal societies, the female experience, and the notion of feminism and control, with fantastical genre.
Luca Guadagnino Says It’ll Take A “Miracle” For His Star-Studded ‘Brideshead Revisited’ Series To Happen At HBO
Luca Guadagnino has apparently created another interesting, must-see film with the upcoming “Bones & All,” if you are to believe the hype coming from the Venice Film Festival, where it received an eight-and-a-half-minute standing ovation. But his cannibal love story isn’t the only project Guadagnino is talking about right now, as he also is still beating the drum to get his “Brideshead Revisited” series off the ground.
‘Dead For A Dollar’ Review: Walter Hill Rides Again In A Fun, Flimsy Western Adventure [Venice]
“I need a drink,” offers a character (who shall remain nameless to avoid spoilers) as the final line of “Dead for a Dollar,” director Walter Hill’s return to the Western. It’s a note of exasperation, not triumph, following the genre’s inevitable shootout. And the line is perhaps the only way to end a film whose primary function is to strip away the trappings of myth from the West and leave behind only people performing a job. Cowboys and their ilk have quitting time, too.
‘Pearl’ Review: Mia Goth Totally Kills It In Ti West’s ‘X’ Origin Story [Venice]
The greatest strength of Ti West’s “X,” the very A24 vibes ‘n all sex-slasher which premiered to tepid acclaim at South By Southwest earlier this year, was never its reverence for “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” nor its lurid ‘70s grit and grain, nor its abundance of pornstaches. No, no: a double-dipping Mia Goth was the lynchpin, be it caked in prosthetics as the melting, murderous octogenarian Pearl or starlet-in-the-making (with an aptly porn-y name) Max Minx. “Pearl” dives into the off-piste origin story of the aging murderess, Goth, returning to the part sans old biddy makeup. It’s 1918, the First World War is trundling to a close, and the Spanish Flu has cast a deathly shadow across the American landscape, from the skirting farms and homesteads to the small town picture houses in between.
TIFF 2022: 16 Must-See Films To See At The Toronto Film Festival
This week marks the beginning of the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. Films premiering in Toronto as well as those that have already premiered at festivals such as Cannes and Venice, are generating a lot of interest online, which makes festivalgoers excited that after taking caution due to the COVID pandemic, TIFF is back in person this year. While our team has already covered Telluride and Venice, TIFF tends to have some of the most impressive premieres. Some of the highly anticipated events to come out of the festival include “The Whale,” which stars Brendan Fraser, who has already been the recipient of TIFF’s Tribute Award for his performance, Park Chan-wook‘s “Decision To Leave,” as well as an appearance by Taylor Swift for the “In Conversation With…” series.
‘Armageddon Time’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins & More Star In James Gray’s Coming-Of-Age Film
Whether it’s ancient cities in the Amazon jungle, uncharted regions of the solar system, or the bleak trenches of WW1, James Gray’s worlds are always meticulously crafted and endlessly immersive. For his upcoming semi-autobiographical work, “Armageddon Time,” things are slightly more earthbound than “Ad Astra,” but they promise to be just as broad, if not broader in scope.
‘Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer’ Review: A Very Linear Look At An Enigmatic And Legendary Figure Of Cinema [Telluride]
Werner Herzog turned 80 on September 5, and he did so at a place that loves him dearly (and where he serves as an executive director): the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. There, you can be immersed in the festival’s fare thanks to a booming, massive theater named for the enigmatic director, smack-dab next to a mountain where you can tempt your own “Grizzly Man” experience. With such birthday timing, the festival world premieres an affectionate but broad documentary about his career, “Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer,” which distinctly takes a more literal route to understanding such an enigmatic figure.
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Trailer: Daniel Brühl Leads An Ensemble That Considers The Horrors Of WWI
Considered one of the greatest war novels of all time, perhaps no story told the horrors of war greater than “All Quiet On The Western Front,” a novel by Erich Maria Remarque, a German veteran of World War I, published in 1928. Soon after, Lewis Milestone directed his own movie based on the book in 1930, another early classic. But it seems like this tale is ripe for a modern retelling, and that’s precisely what director Edward Berger (“All My Loving,” “Your Honor”) has done for Netflix.
‘Full Circle’: Zazie Beetz To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s Upcoming HBO Max Series
Steven Soderbergh is returning to the world of TV, and for his next project, “Full Circle,” the filmmaker is bringing along an actor he has previously worked with. According to Deadline, Zazie Beetz has been cast in the upcoming six-episode limited series, “Full Circle,” from filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. In the series, Beetz is expected to play an agent for the United States Postal Inspection Service. The show is said to follow the story of a botched kidnapping that brings together disparate characters from around New York City. The series is written by longtime Soderbergh collaborator, Ed Solomon, who will also executive produce alongside the director.
‘Empire of Light’ Review: Olivia Colman Is Heartbreaking In Sam Mendes’ Drama [Telluride]
TELLURIDE – When has Olivia Colman ever been bad in anything? Think about it for a moment. Can you remember any performance of hers where you reacted with an “Eh, she was fine”? The answer is you have to do some serious digging to find a miss (we tried). Colman is simply one of the great film and television actors of our time. So, it’s no shock then that she’s once again utterly superb in Sam Mendes’ new drama “Empire of Light,” which debuted at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival.
Abel Ferrara Talks Shia LaBeouf Playing A ‘Padre Pio’ Saint, Sobriety, & Working On A New Ukraine War Doc [Venice Interview]
[VENICE] It’s Saturday afternoon at the Tennis Club on the Lido, and American director Abel Ferrara chats on camera to an Italian television host before some of his customary swearing sets in, courtesy of a few brave souls wanting a photo with him next to the courts. He’s hungry. “The Bad Lieutenant” director wolfs down a white bread sandwich while flapping that he needs an ATM and some water before his next interview begins.
Marvel's She-Hulk Soundtrack: Episode 3
Warning: this story contains spoilers about She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has got her twerk cut out for her on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the face of law firm GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, the media sensation hulk lawyer represents client Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) — a.k.a. the Abomination — in the seemingly rehabilitated former supervillain's high-profile parole case. In the "B" plot, colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) takes the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), swindled by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard who claimed to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar Megan Thee Stallion.
‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Teaser Trailer: Nicolas Winding Refn Delivers A Neon-Drenched Crime Series For Netflix
For all the noise that Nicolas Winding Refn makes with his daring, provocative, controversial, and challenging films, perhaps one of the least-seen things any modern auteur has made in recent years is his series, “Too Old To Die, Young,” starring Miles Teller which was seemingly not promoted and dumped on Amazon in the summer of 2019. That’s a shame because as difficult as it was to watch, violent, gruesome, brutal, and confrontational as it was, “Too Old To Die Young” was a blistering statement about America. Seemingly unbothered by it all, Refn went right back to making another series and has returned with “Copenhagen Cowboy,” which has returned him to his early crime roots in Denmark, ala his original “Pusher” trilogy.
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Trailer: Mila Kunis’ Perfect Life Could Come Crashing Down In New Netflix Thriller
Recently, Hulu debuted the film, “Not Okay,” about a young woman lying about her past in an attempt to garner sympathy on social media. It appears Netflix is about to release another film about a woman potentially lying about her past. However, in “Luckiest Girl Alive,” there could be way more sinister secrets to be unveiled.
