Portland, OR

WWEEK

Two North Portland Food Carts Go Up in Flames Sunday Afternoon

Two food carts in the Boise neighborhood went up in flames Sunday afternoon. Julio Mendoza, owner of Pepe Chile Taqueria, where the fire originated, was walking his miniature schnauzer Pepito when a neighboring cart owner called him, panicky. She said his cart was on fire. When he got back to...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Plans for a Freight Warehouse in a Hot Neighborhood

Last week, WW revealed that the abandoned Kmart store on Northeast 122nd Avenue is owned by Zygmunt Wilf, whose other holdings include the Minnesota Vikings (“Viking Raid,” Aug. 24). His plan for the decrepit shopping plaza: build a freight warehouse and lease it to Prologis, the logistics company that helps Amazon deliver to your door. That proposal horrifies some residents of the Argay Terrace neighborhood, which sits in the center of Portland’s “arc of heat.” A fleet of diesel-fueled trucks isn’t likely to improve conditions—and flies in the face of the city’s climate goals. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Starbucks Baristas Had Plenty to Celebrate This Labor Day

Organized labor is making inroads at Starbucks. That’s true nationwide, thanks to a Buffalo, N.Y., unionization drive that broke through decades of resistance. It’s happening here, too: 19 Starbucks in Oregon have voted to unionize since April, 11 of them in Portland. Over Labor Day weekend, Starbucks Workers...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Willamette Week Delivery Vehicle Was Stolen, Too

More than 6,000 vehicles have been stolen so far this year in Portland. As of last Tuesday, that included a hatchback delivering copies of Willamette Week. The driver was dropping off the Aug. 31 edition of the paper when a man sprinted over, hopped in the driver’s seat of the gray 2008 Toyota Matrix and took off. A bystander called police. Although an officer arrived to take a report only a few minutes later, the thief was long gone.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Effort to Place Capital Gains Tax on Ballot Moves Target to May 2023

An effort to get a controversial tax measure on the November 2022 ballot has moved the goalpost to the May 2023 ballot instead. The initiative, if passed, would impose a 0.75% tax on capital gains—profits investors earn on the sale of assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate—in order to fund free eviction representation for all Multnomah County residents.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

