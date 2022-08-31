ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Friday is National Food Bank Day

By Imani Clement
 4 days ago
National Food Bank Day falls on the first Friday in September, which means this Friday the day will be commemorated.

According to the National Day Calendar site, National Food Bank Day is meant for individuals to help a friend, coworker, or child by making a donation to a food bank. They also recommend volunteering at your local food bank.

St. Mary's Food Bank, a food bank in Phoenix, Arizona, founded the first National Food Bank Day. It recognized the contributions of food banks nationwide and the establishment of St Mary's.

Those looking to donate can always check the needs lists of local food banks to see what they are in need of.

The following are local food banks and pantries in the Western New York area:

Food Banks:

  • FeedMore Western New York, Inc.
    • 100 James E. Casey Drive Buffalo, NY 14206
    • (716) 822-2002

Food Pantries:

  • Old First Ward - Buffalo River Food Pantry
    • 62 Republic Street Buffalo, NY 14204
    • (716) 856-8613
  • Buffalo Urban League Pantry
    • 86 Pine Street Buffalo, NY 14204
    • (716) 847-8951
  • Tri-Community Food Pantry
    • 722 Terrace Boulevard Depew, NY 14043
    • (716) 289-1370
  • St. Christopher Parish Pantry
    • 530 Ellicott Creek Road Tonawanda, NY 14150
    • (716) 564-9023
  • The Salvation Army - Lockport
    • 50 Cottage Street Lockport, NY 14094
    • (716) 434-1276
  • Operation Good Neighbor Pantry
    • 2030 South Creek Road North Evans, NY 14047
    • (716) 627-5194

For a list of more food pantries, visit the FeedMore WNY site, here.

