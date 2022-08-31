Friday is National Food Bank Day

National Food Bank Day falls on the first Friday in September, which means this Friday the day will be commemorated.

According to the National Day Calendar site, National Food Bank Day is meant for individuals to help a friend, coworker, or child by making a donation to a food bank. They also recommend volunteering at your local food bank.

St. Mary's Food Bank, a food bank in Phoenix, Arizona, founded the first National Food Bank Day. It recognized the contributions of food banks nationwide and the establishment of St Mary's.

Those looking to donate can always check the needs lists of local food banks to see what they are in need of.

The following are local food banks and pantries in the Western New York area:

Food Banks:



FeedMore Western New York, Inc.

100 James E. Casey Drive Buffalo, NY 14206 (716) 822-2002



Food Pantries:



Old First Ward - Buffalo River Food Pantry

62 Republic Street Buffalo, NY 14204 (716) 856-8613

Buffalo Urban League Pantry

86 Pine Street Buffalo, NY 14204 (716) 847-8951

Tri-Community Food Pantry

722 Terrace Boulevard Depew, NY 14043 (716) 289-1370

St. Christopher Parish Pantry

530 Ellicott Creek Road Tonawanda, NY 14150 (716) 564-9023

The Salvation Army - Lockport

50 Cottage Street Lockport, NY 14094 (716) 434-1276

Operation Good Neighbor Pantry

2030 South Creek Road North Evans, NY 14047 (716) 627-5194



For a list of more food pantries, visit the FeedMore WNY site, here.