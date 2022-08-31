Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Welcome to new Arcanum school staff
Please welcome new staff members to our Trojan Family at Arcanum Schools! New for this school year are: Megan McFaddin – MS/HS Choir; Manda Holliday – Preschool Aide; Cassie Bixler – 3rd Grade Teacher; Kami McEldowney – 4th Grade Teacher; Mandy Flatter – MS Special Education Aide; Kevin Brackman – 6th Grade Teacher; Bryce Hopwood – Band Director; Matt Macy – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator/MS Athletic Director; and Chris Michael – Bus Driver/Maintenance.
Daily Advocate
Veterans and first responders honored at Labor Day event
GREENVILLE — A steady drizzle may have dampened the Red, White & Blue festivities to honor veterans and first responders on Saturday, but the spirit of the event could not be extinguished. From the food truck rally in the afternoon to the concerts in the evening, hundreds came out to support the event and to learn more about local veterans, firefighters, law enforcement, and rescue services.
Daily Advocate
Chicken dinners benefit United Way
GREENVILLE — It’s the same question every night … what’s for dinner? How about a delicious Romer’s Chicken Dinner?. The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Wednesday, Oct. 5 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies. The dinner includes Romer’s BBQ Chicken, Applesauce, Potato Chips, and a dinner roll. Tickets are $8.00 and are pre-sale only. Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s located at 118 E Main Street between 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 5. Simply drive thru and dinner is ready.
Daily Advocate
Versailles MusicFest is Sept. 10
VERSAILLES — Versailles MusicFest welcomes all ages from all communities. Admission is free. The festival is from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Versailles Heritage Park. Food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Carry-in coolers are not permitted. This event is sponsored by...
Daily Advocate
Midmark blood drives have new home in tech center
VERSAILLES — Imagine an ultramodern cruise ship dropping anchor in Versailles. That’s one way to describe the vast and shining Tech Center expansion at Midmark Corp. It’s the new hub for engineering and design, and the new home of the employee blood drives that are back on campus after outlasting the pandemic.
Daily Advocate
St. John celebrates 170th anniversary
GREENVILLE – St. John Lutheran Church, 7418 N. State Route 121, Greenville, will be celebrating their 170th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 11, with a special morning worship at 11 a.m., a time of fellowship with a meal served at 12:30 p.m., and a brief history presentation at 1:30 p.m. Some of St. John’s historical artifacts will be on display at the church during this time, and the public is welcome to attend.
Daily Advocate
Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges
GREENVILLE — Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges. Brent D. Hawes, 26, of Greenville, appeared before the court for three different cases. In case number 22CR00110, Hawes faced one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.
Daily Advocate
Registration for Bradford Little Miss & Master
BRADFORD —On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Bradford Pumpkin Show will be hosting its 16th annual Little Miss & Master Pumpkin pageant. The pageant will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the North end entertainment stage with the winners announced following the parade. This event is generously sponsored by Littman-Thomas Agency,...
Daily Advocate
Reid pausing COVID boosters
RICHMOND, Ind. — At the direction of the Indiana Department of Health, Reid Health is temporarily pausing administration of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses until newly approved versions of the vaccine become available. Federal health officials approved new versions of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. These updated vaccines have...
Daily Advocate
Letter to the Editor
With school starting we are all aware that students that are going to participate in sports will be required to have a physical. This year there have been changes in the form from the Ohio High School Athletic Association. This change may open the door to male students joining the female teams. The form reads as follows: Sex assigned at birth (F, M, or intersex) and how do you identify your gender? (F, M, or gig). This means that a male student can list themselves as a female simply by stating it on this form. The concern would be that male students are generally taller, stronger and more muscular than females and the females could risk injury as a result during some sports. It also opens the door to unisex restrooms and more disturbing unisex shower rooms. Don’t be fooled that this is simply a declaration on paper and will not hold any weight in changing our high school sports programs. In truth it is a slippery slope and could produce undesirable changes now and for the future. If this concerns you, please contact the Ohio High School Athletic Association, your High School Superintendent, school Athletic Director and your Coaches. Now is the time to do this before changes become hard wired into our schools.
Daily Advocate
Small fire department gets big donation
VERONA – It’s good to have friends and supporters. That is what the Verona Volunteer Fire Department found to be true on Thursday evening. A special meeting with current and former firefighters, residents and village officials was called for a special announcement at the fire house. Chief Ray Rayburg proudly announced the department received a memorial gift from Joe and Susan Miller. The donation was a staggering $168,000. Debbie Norman, Susan’s cousin, and Richard Miller, Joe’s brother, proudly presented the check from the couple’s estate.
Daily Advocate
Hayner announces film series schedule
TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn, and soda. All films are free and open to the public.
