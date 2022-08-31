ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 12

Vicky Thompson
5d ago

She doesn't want to take responsibility for her actions, but wants to blame Republicans and racist, Republicans didn't spend taxpayers money going on vacations and saying it was for New Orleans, what she should be doing instead of taking vacations is hire more policeman and pay them decent wages.

12
Vicky Thompson
5d ago

They have crime in the city, because of the Justice System,bring back the death penalty, instead of the Justice System being a business and making money,take out the crooked Judges.

5
Matt Mitchell
5d ago

She has KILLED the city. Her own actions, irresponsible policies & spending coupled with unexplainable 3rd world crime rate is the reason. She MUST GO and no one to blame but herself. Want to fix New Orleans, get a mayor in there that lives, breathes NOLA & who has a zero tolerance crime policy.

