dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred in the Smyrna area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers responded to the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 24-year-old female from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of a road rage incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard in the Cheswold area when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim began passing the SUV, and as she drove by her vehicle was shot. The SUV then fled the scene and proceeded towards an unknown destination.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond Hill Road approaching the intersection with Rankin Road. At the same time, a male pedestrian was walking in the roadway on Polly Drummond Hill Road and entered into the path of the Jeep. As a result, the front of the Grand Cherokee struck the male subject while he was in the roadway.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Arrest Multiple Subjects Following Drug Dealing Investigation
Delaware State Police have arrested numerous subjects following a narcotics investigation that began in June 2022 in the Ellendale and Greenwood areas. During the months of June 2022 through August 2022, the Delaware State Police corroborated with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to identify several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as “The Hole”) and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of narcotics. On August 31, 2022, the Delaware State Police, with assistance provided by the DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Dover Police Department, and Delaware Probation & Parole, executed a series of search warrants at these locations, which resulted in the seizure of the following contraband:
WDEL 1150AM
Man arrested for exposing himself on park trail
Police with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) arrested a Wilmington man on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and charged him with lewdness in connection to a pair of incidents on trails in the First State National Historical Park. The first incident happened on August 16th when...
WMDT.com
Decade long social security fraud scheme comes to an end
DELAWARE – A decade long social security scheme out of Delaware, has come to an end. 42-year-old, Marques Fountain of Seaford, was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Fountain collected another mans social security retirement benefits after the beneficiary...
NBC Philadelphia
Two Shot in Parking Lot of Montgomery County Apartment Complex
Léelo en español aquí. Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, apartment complex that sits near both a high school and university. Cheltenham Township police officers were called to the parking lot outside one of the buildings at the...
Cheltenham School District parents frantically search for 5-year-old son after he's dropped off at wrong bus stop, parents say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - The Cheltenham School District is investigating how a 5-year-old boy got dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. "Daddy was scared daddy was scared," 5-year-old Cameron Nelson said.Cameron is still frightened after his parents say he was dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. It was his first day riding the school bus."We got to the bus stop and once I saw Cameron didn't get off, my heart just dropped," mother Shaquis Davenport said. Davenport says at the end of the school day...
abc27.com
Animal tranquilizer linked to growing number of overdose deaths
(WHTM) — A new drug is showing up in more overdose deaths in the Northeast, including Pennsylvania. More than a quarter of overdoses in the state are linked, in part, to an animal tranquilizer. It’s called xylazine, and experts say right now, they are seeing it added to opioids...
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt. The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.
Stimulus payment up to $600 coming to Delaware residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County man is Delaware's first human case of West Nile Virus in 2022
The First State has its first human case of West Nile Virus this year. The Division of Public Health announced a 78-year-old Sussex County man is the state’s first human case this year. This adds to confirmed cases in a horse in New Castle County, and 19 sentinel chickens...
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Delaware To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Crab Shack
Everyone has their own favorite crab shack in Delaware, and it’s a subject that locals are truly passionate about. There’s one waterfront crab shack in Delaware that seems to have captured the hearts of just about everyone who dines there, though – Sambo’s Tavern in Leipsic, near Dover.
delawarepublic.org
Blunt Rochester tours Newark medical tech company Hologic
Delaware-based medical technology company Hologic is in the middle of a 160,000 square-foot expansion in Newark. Recently Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester toured the facility to talk about the global chip shortage. Blunt Rochester got a behind the scenes look of how Hologic’s mammography technology is made. She saw first...
Mystery deposits are bonus one-time rebates from Pa. Department of Revenue
"Where did that money come from?" -- that's what some Pennsylvanians are asking after receiving unexpected money labeled "PA Refund" in their bank accounts.
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
theconradhowler.org
Wegmans Coming to Delaware!
Wegmans, founded in Rochester NY 1916, now has 107 locations and is welcoming a new location in Wilmington De, right off of Centre rd, only 3 minutes away from the President of the United states’ home in Delaware. The store is the first to open in this state, with the next closest location in Glenn Mills, Pa. Opening day will be on October 26th. Not only will the store be opening on that date but so will their Market Cafe, with many delicious pastries and drinks.
delawarepublic.org
Isaac Fitzgerald in 'Dirtbag, Massachusetts' (Rebroadcast)
“My parents were married when they had me, just to different people.”. This is the first line of writer Isaac Fitzgerald’s new memoir in essays, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts.”. As he stumbles through young adulthood, leaving his poor town in Massachusetts and his Catholic faith behind, Fitzgerald continues to feel...
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Pennsylvania's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all you can eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
