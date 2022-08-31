ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred in the Smyrna area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers responded to the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 24-year-old female from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of a road rage incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard in the Cheswold area when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim began passing the SUV, and as she drove by her vehicle was shot. The SUV then fled the scene and proceeded towards an unknown destination.
SMYRNA, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond Hill Road approaching the intersection with Rankin Road. At the same time, a male pedestrian was walking in the roadway on Polly Drummond Hill Road and entered into the path of the Jeep. As a result, the front of the Grand Cherokee struck the male subject while he was in the roadway.
NEWARK, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Arrest Multiple Subjects Following Drug Dealing Investigation

Delaware State Police have arrested numerous subjects following a narcotics investigation that began in June 2022 in the Ellendale and Greenwood areas. During the months of June 2022 through August 2022, the Delaware State Police corroborated with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to identify several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as “The Hole”) and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of narcotics. On August 31, 2022, the Delaware State Police, with assistance provided by the DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Dover Police Department, and Delaware Probation & Parole, executed a series of search warrants at these locations, which resulted in the seizure of the following contraband:
ELLENDALE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man arrested for exposing himself on park trail

Police with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) arrested a Wilmington man on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and charged him with lewdness in connection to a pair of incidents on trails in the First State National Historical Park. The first incident happened on August 16th when...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware State Police#Phone Numbers#Caller Id#Fraud
WMDT.com

Decade long social security fraud scheme comes to an end

DELAWARE – A decade long social security scheme out of Delaware, has come to an end. 42-year-old, Marques Fountain of Seaford, was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Fountain collected another mans social security retirement benefits after the beneficiary...
SEAFORD, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Two Shot in Parking Lot of Montgomery County Apartment Complex

Léelo en español aquí. Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, apartment complex that sits near both a high school and university. Cheltenham Township police officers were called to the parking lot outside one of the buildings at the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Cheltenham School District parents frantically search for 5-year-old son after he's dropped off at wrong bus stop, parents say

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - The Cheltenham School District is investigating how a 5-year-old boy got dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. "Daddy was scared daddy was scared," 5-year-old Cameron Nelson said.Cameron is still frightened after his parents say he was dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. It was his first day riding the school bus."We got to the bus stop and once I saw Cameron didn't get off, my heart just dropped," mother Shaquis Davenport said. Davenport says at the end of the school day...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
Jake Wells

Stimulus payment up to $600 coming to Delaware residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Blunt Rochester tours Newark medical tech company Hologic

Delaware-based medical technology company Hologic is in the middle of a 160,000 square-foot expansion in Newark. Recently Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester toured the facility to talk about the global chip shortage. Blunt Rochester got a behind the scenes look of how Hologic’s mammography technology is made. She saw first...
NEWARK, DE
theconradhowler.org

Wegmans Coming to Delaware!

Wegmans, founded in Rochester NY 1916, now has 107 locations and is welcoming a new location in Wilmington De, right off of Centre rd, only 3 minutes away from the President of the United states’ home in Delaware. The store is the first to open in this state, with the next closest location in Glenn Mills, Pa. Opening day will be on October 26th. Not only will the store be opening on that date but so will their Market Cafe, with many delicious pastries and drinks.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Isaac Fitzgerald in 'Dirtbag, Massachusetts' (Rebroadcast)

“My parents were married when they had me, just to different people.”. This is the first line of writer Isaac Fitzgerald’s new memoir in essays, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts.”. As he stumbles through young adulthood, leaving his poor town in Massachusetts and his Catholic faith behind, Fitzgerald continues to feel...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy