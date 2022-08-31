ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

richlandsource.com

Okemia Lee Jones

Okemia Lee Jones, 66, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in her home. Born March 30, 1954 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Casey and Annie Colleen (Bryant) Jones. Okemia had worked for Therm-O-Disc, Essex Wire and Universal Enterprises. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and all animals especially...
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Buckeyes flex on Notre Dame in taut season opener

COLUMBUS -- Ohio State waited a long time to vanquish the memory of last season. And while Saturday night's 21-10 win over 5th-ranked Notre Dame didn't answer every concern raised by the 2021 campaign, it did salve the wounds of a tough off-season. GALLERY: No. 2 Ohio State 21, No....
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley secures a win over Massillon Jackson

Columbus Bishop Hartley had its hands full but finally brushed off Massillon Jackson 2-1 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 3. Recently on August 27 , Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Hilliard Davidson in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley tames Tiffin Calvert's offense

Columbus Bishop Hartley's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Tiffin Calvert in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 3. Recently on August 27 , Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Hilliard Davidson in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Bulldogs Backers Night set for Sept. 17

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Athletic Boosters Club, and Crestline Youth Sports is hosting its 2nd annual Bulldogs Backers Night on Saturday Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square. The presenting sponsor of the event is Covert Manufacturing, and it will include a Reverse Raffle,...
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville

BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
BELLVILLE, OH

