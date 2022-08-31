Read full article on original website
Okemia Lee Jones
Okemia Lee Jones, 66, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in her home. Born March 30, 1954 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Casey and Annie Colleen (Bryant) Jones. Okemia had worked for Therm-O-Disc, Essex Wire and Universal Enterprises. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and all animals especially...
Buckeyes flex on Notre Dame in taut season opener
COLUMBUS -- Ohio State waited a long time to vanquish the memory of last season. And while Saturday night's 21-10 win over 5th-ranked Notre Dame didn't answer every concern raised by the 2021 campaign, it did salve the wounds of a tough off-season. GALLERY: No. 2 Ohio State 21, No....
090322_football_vs_notredame_q102.jpg
No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Saturday's season opener at Ohio Stadium. Ph…
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley shuts off the power on North Baltimore
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 46-8 win against North Baltimore in Ohio high school football on September 3. Recently on August 26 , McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley squared off with Cory-Rawson in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Bishop Hartley secures a win over Massillon Jackson
Columbus Bishop Hartley had its hands full but finally brushed off Massillon Jackson 2-1 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 3. Recently on August 27 , Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Hilliard Davidson in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Bishop Hartley tames Tiffin Calvert's offense
Columbus Bishop Hartley's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Tiffin Calvert in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 3. Recently on August 27 , Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Hilliard Davidson in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Bulldogs Backers Night set for Sept. 17
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Athletic Boosters Club, and Crestline Youth Sports is hosting its 2nd annual Bulldogs Backers Night on Saturday Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square. The presenting sponsor of the event is Covert Manufacturing, and it will include a Reverse Raffle,...
Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville
BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
