Joe Dante Talks Almost Making The Original ‘Batman’ Film & How He Wanted John Lithgow To Play The Joker

21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘Alien’ Franchise Vet Walter Hill Says Disney Isn’t Interested In His ‘Alien 5’ Script
Longtime “Alien” franchise screenwriter and producer Walter Hill (“48 Hours“) has revealed that Disney isn’t too keen on his “Alien 5” spec script — or in bringing back Sigourney Weaver‘s iconic hero Ellen Ripley for a legacy sequel. The “Alien” franchise...
John Williams Says He Would ‘Love’ To Compose a James Bond Film Score
At the ripe young age of 90, veteran Hollywood composer John Williams says there’s still one more major film franchise he’d like to tackle: “James Bond.”. The composer behind iconic scores for such blockbusters as “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “Jaws,” “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Superman,” “Jurassic Park” and “Indiana Jones” — the fifth installment of which he’s currently working on — briefly opened up about the possibility of composing a 007 score in an interview with Classic FM (via the Guardian), saying only, “I’d love it” when asked if he’d be interested in the opportunity.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
‘I Came By’ Review: High Bonneville & George Mackay Star In Babak Anvar’s Bloated Thriller
It’s well-known by now that Netflix has a pretty lenient approach to storytelling when they support exciting filmmakers. You can sense that mentality in their massive productions, like Martin Scorsese finally getting to make “The Irishman,” with a three-hour running time. Or there are the countless smaller projects that run amok and usually aren’t entirely focused in their own right (see: many mid-budget Netflix Original Films, you know which ones).
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
‘Theater Of Thought’ Review: Werner Herzog’s Latest Is A Brainy But Plodding Affair [Telluride]
Werner Herzog’s “Theater of Thought” may be the most egg-headed documentary to ever open with a quote “ascribed to Chuck Berry.” To wit: “In my Theater of Thought I am rocking. / In the Dance of my Mind, I am swinging. / C’mon, babe, roll over to me.” A quick Google search finds no such quote ascribed to Berry, or, for that matter, anyone else. That’s Herzog for you.
Nicole Kidman’s Legendary AMC Theatres Ad Is Getting A Sequel
Screenwriter Billy Ray has confirmed that a sequel to Nicole Kidman‘s viral AMC Theatres ad is already in the works. “I got a text from the chairman of AMC about a month ago asking me if I would write the next one, and of course the answer to that is yes,” Ray told Vanity Fair. “It’s already written.”
‘Monica’ Review: Trace Lysette Stuns in Andrea Pallaoro’s Quiet Family Drama [Venice]
Andrea Pallaoro’s “Monica” is oblique in its depiction of characters in crisis, yet never obtuse. He and cinematographer Katelin Arizmendi shoot the film in the boxier Academy ratio, locking the film into a nearly permanent state of portraiture. They capture everyone, but primarily Trace Lysette’s titular character, from intimate and unexpected angles. Monica will be far away, have her back to the camera, cast her gaze downward, or have only a portion of her torso in the frame.
‘Andor’: Diego Luna Says Season Two Is “Almost Like Four Different Movies”
“Andor” hasn’t even premiered on Disney+ yet, but “Star Wars” fans already anticipate the show being incredible. And there’s a lot for fans to be excited about as the show approaches its September 21 premiere date. For one, the show marks the return of Diego Luna as “Rogue One” fan favorite Cassian Andor. Tow, “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy returns to serve as showrunner. And three, Gilroy and the show’s creative team pushed for on-location shooting and practical VFX over extensive use of the Video Volume Wall like other recent “Star Wars” series.
‘The Whale’ Review: Brendan Fraser And Sadie Sink Are A Heartbreaking Duo In Darren Aronofsky’s Best Film Since ‘The Wrestler’ [Venice]
Darren Aronofsky loves reclaiming the broken, the damaged, the forgotten. Take his magnum opus, 2008’s “The Wrestler,” the story of an aging WWE entertainer who gives it all for one more shot at glory. While 2005’s “Sin City” had already brought star Mickey Rourke back into the Hollywood fold, here his return was concreted, completed, the talk of the town, and etched onto shining plaques. The same was true, to a lesser degree, of Natalie Portman in “Black Swan,” and even Russell Crowe in “Noah.”
‘Padre Pio’ Review: Shia LaBeouf’s On-Screen Redemption Play From Abel Ferrara Holds Little Power [Venice]
Apart from the few but mighty completists of renegade filmmaker Abel Ferrara, the primary draw to watch “Padre Pio” is star Shia LaBeouf making his first on-screen attempt at a comeback after facing domestic abuse allegations. The star credits the film with prompting his conversion to Catholicism and helping to begin the process of repairing his life. Whatever catharsis the film prompted off-screen is not the territory of any review, but it’s notable that whatever transformation may have occurred in production finds little to no expression on screen.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Says Chris Pine’s Character Is Based On Canadian Author Jordan Peterson
There’s been a lot of drama in the lead-up to the premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s “Don’t Worry Darling” at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Like Wilde’s drama with Shia LaBeouf, who exited the film before production. Or Wilde’s drama with lead actress Florence Pugh, who has distanced herself from the movie before its release. All of this drama, drama, drama is too much; or, at least, it’s getting in the way of the movie itself, which, until recently, had a lot of positive buzz about it.
‘Thunderbolts’: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova Reportedly Set To Lead Marvel Anti-Hero Team
Marvel has seemingly been slowly sowing the seeds of an anti-heroes film—much of that planted in “The Falcon And The Winter Solider”— and they’ve wasted no time bringing that to fruition. On the horizon is a “Thunderbolts” movie that will be helmed by Jake Schreier (“Robot & Frank”) with a prime summer release date on July 26, 2024. Based on a anti-heroes/bad guys team from the comics, the expectation is we’ll see a mix of heroes and villains thrown together into a new group that has some sort of U.S. government oversight—the timing is perfect, given that the Avengers technically don’t exist and powers that be clearly need some kind of super-powered force to step in for their absence.
Tim Roth Not Sure Fans Will See His Mark Ruffalo ‘She-Hulk’ Scene, Talks ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ Extended Cut
Tim Roth says he isn’t so sure that his much-publicized “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” scene with Mark Ruffalo made the final cut. In a new interview, the actor — who starred opposite Edward Norton in Marvel’s first standalone Hulk film and reprises his role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination in the new series — says he’s not sure viewers will see the scene, which he says cheekily plays up Marvel’s recasting of the gargantuan superhero when Ruffalo took over from Norton starting with 2012’s “The Avengers.”
Bob Odenkirk Wants To Keep Making More Action Movies Like ‘Nobody’
Comedic actor Bob Odenkirk, best known for HBO‘s mature sketch series “Mr. Show,” got a second wind in his career sail when he played slimeball criminal lawyer Saul Goodman on the series “Breaking Bad.” That led to his own prequel series “Better Call Saul,” exploring Goodman’s transformation to courting the underworld. During the filming of the latter, the actor collapsed from a heart attack and Odkenkirk believes his intense training for his action film “Nobody” directly saved his life, as he revealed when talking to Howard Stern earlier in the year.
‘Pearl’ Review: Mia Goth Totally Kills It In Ti West’s ‘X’ Origin Story [Venice]
The greatest strength of Ti West’s “X,” the very A24 vibes ‘n all sex-slasher which premiered to tepid acclaim at South By Southwest earlier this year, was never its reverence for “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” nor its lurid ‘70s grit and grain, nor its abundance of pornstaches. No, no: a double-dipping Mia Goth was the lynchpin, be it caked in prosthetics as the melting, murderous octogenarian Pearl or starlet-in-the-making (with an aptly porn-y name) Max Minx. “Pearl” dives into the off-piste origin story of the aging murderess, Goth, returning to the part sans old biddy makeup. It’s 1918, the First World War is trundling to a close, and the Spanish Flu has cast a deathly shadow across the American landscape, from the skirting farms and homesteads to the small town picture houses in between.
‘Empire of Light’ Review: Olivia Colman Is Heartbreaking In Sam Mendes’ Drama [Telluride]
TELLURIDE – When has Olivia Colman ever been bad in anything? Think about it for a moment. Can you remember any performance of hers where you reacted with an “Eh, she was fine”? The answer is you have to do some serious digging to find a miss (we tried). Colman is simply one of the great film and television actors of our time. So, it’s no shock then that she’s once again utterly superb in Sam Mendes’ new drama “Empire of Light,” which debuted at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival.
‘The Wonder’ Review: Florence Pugh Watches Over A Miracle Or Does She? [Telluride]
TELLURIDE – At this point in his career, Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio continues to veer toward slightly unexpected choices. He broke through the global cinephile consciousness with 2013’s “Gloria,” a crowd-pleaser about a fiftysomething woman trying to find love in the discos of Santiago. He then tackled the story of a transwoman dealing with her boyfriend’s passing in “A Fantastic Woman.” That near masterpiece won him the Oscar for International Film, among other accolades, and made him an auteur you couldn’t ignore. Another surprising selection was “Disobedience,” a lesbian love affair set in a Jewish Orthodox community in London. And quizzically, he ended up directing an almost shot-for-shot English-language remake of the aforementioned “Gloria” this time starring Julianne Moore. Not what you’d expect. With that sort of career, it begs the question, what exactly drew him to “The Wonder,” a somewhat predictable period piece that just debuted at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival?
