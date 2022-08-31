Joe Dante Talks Almost Making The Original ‘Batman’ Film & How He Wanted John Lithgow To Play The Joker

Marvel has seemingly been slowly sowing the seeds of an anti-heroes film—much of that planted in “The Falcon And The Winter Solider”— and they’ve wasted no time bringing that to fruition. On the horizon is a “Thunderbolts” movie that will be helmed by Jake Schreier (“Robot & Frank”) with a prime summer release date on July 26, 2024. Based on a anti-heroes/bad guys team from the comics, the expectation is we’ll see a mix of heroes and villains thrown together into a new group that has some sort of U.S. government oversight—the timing is perfect, given that the Avengers technically don’t exist and powers that be clearly need some kind of super-powered force to step in for their absence.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO