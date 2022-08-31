Man arrested for choking woman during road rage incident in NJ

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A 49-year-old man was arrested after he tried to strangle a woman during a road rage incident in New Jersey, authorities said.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, Christopher Krier was driving aggressively when the driver in front of him rolled down her window and made a comment about there children being in the area, according to North Wildwood police.

Both drivers pulled over and got out of their cars near the corner of New Jersey and 13th avenues when Krier placed his hands on the woman's neck before he fled after a passerby intervened.

After an investigation, police later issued a warrant for Krier’s arrest.

Krier, of Jamison, Pennsylvania surrendered several days later.

He was charged with aggravated assault.

“The North Wildwood Police Department would like to remind the public that road rage incidents can quickly escalate,” Lt. Kathleen Madden said. “We advise the public to contact the police department to report aggressive driving, rather than taking things into their own hands.”