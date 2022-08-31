ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office

Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
Star Trek Day Is Coming and We Have All the Details You Need to Watch!

While I'm still unsure if I should refer to myself as a Trekker or Trekkie (there are valid arguments on both sides), I am sure that I enjoy Star Trek in all its various incarnations. My current favorites are Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard and can't wait for their respective new seasons to start. I'm also looking forward to the next season of the new series, Strange New Worlds. Star Trek Day is coming up on Sept. 8 and we have all the details on how, when and where to watch the day's live events.
TikToker Turns Old Terrarium Into 'Cat Display Case'

People on TikTok continue to impress with their innovative ideas, and one person just shared the transformative–and adorable–way they are using an old fish tank. TikTok user @mildwestsami posted a video showing their new use for a fish tank that she initially attempted to make a terrarium. When...
Netflix September 2022: All the New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in September

Netflix is serving up plenty of new content this fall! Here’s a look at all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September. Because we clearly can’t get enough of Love is Blind, Netflix is dropping yet another follow-up special about the season two participants. Love is Blind: After the Altar (S2) will catch up with fan favorites including Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne and Natalie, who will reveal what’s been going on in their lives since the weddings (and that last explosive reunion episode).
Lindsay Lohan Secures Role in Second Netflix Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is set to star in a brand new romantic comedy as part of her two-picture deal with Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the Mean Girls actress, 36, will star in the upcoming film Irish Wish, where she will play the role of Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland to watch her best friend marry the love of her life.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Pet Cremator Sami Layadi Has Insecurities Behind a "Self-Centered" First Impression

At 19 years old, Sami Layadi is this season's youngest castaway. But the pet cremator wants to use that to his advantage, looking to learn from the life experiences of his competition to endear himself as a "likable kid." Because beneath a wall of "genetics and great looks" lies someone who is, at his heart, insecure and looking to constantly better himself.
'Pinocchio' Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Answers the Age-Old Question: 'What Does It Mean to Be a Real Boy?'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of movies including Looper, The Dark Knight Rises and The Walk, plus TV’s Super Pumped, Mr. Corman and 3rd Rock From the Sun, is heard but not seen in the live-action remake of the timeless classic Pinocchio (Sept. 8 on Disney+). Gordon-Levitt, 41, voices Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s insect adviser, in the fanciful story of the puppet who yearns to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, Pinocchio’s creator, and Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! James Jones Plans to Make Fake Advantages to Trick His Competition

James Jones has always been able to adapt, ever since he became a fish out of water on a college campus of 13,000. And when the 37-year-old saw Earl Cole win Survivor back in 2007, he realized this was the show for him. The event planner's guest list for alliances includes purposely seeking out people who are his opposites, even if that means going against his Philly instincts and opening up his heart.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Mike Gabler Hopes His Operating Room Demeanor Will Get Him the Win

It's unknown if Mike Gabler has the most heart out of the Survivor 43 cast, but he certainly is the biggest expert on it. The transcatheter valve expert has made the show a household staple since the very beginning and is thinking back home in more ways than one out here. But he's ready to dry his tears, though they may help people look past his "severe-looking" exterior.
We Celebrate Author Joyce Carol Oates's Newest Releases With a Guide to Her Bestselling Books

Joyce Carol Oates is having a moment. The writer is a force on Twitter, where followers are treated to underappreciated Canadian painters and sharp political commentary. Her classic novel Blonde, the story of Marilyn Monroe, heads to Netflix Sept. 23 starring Ana de Armas. And last month, after releasing her crime and suspense anthology Extenuating Circumstances ($40, The Mysterious Press), Oates published her latest novel, Babysitter ($30, Knopf), a haunting story inspired by a real-life serial killer in 1970s Detroit. It features all the thrills of a crime novel, including an ignored trophy wife, an orphan and errand boy for criminals who is desperate to be loved and a serial killer (dubbed Babysitter by the press) on the hunt for children he considers “not loved and not deserved.”
Cargo Pants Made From Chipotle Napkins Now Exist

Apparently, Chipotle Mexican Grill isn't lying when it says sustainability is a priority. The brand recently revealed its latest project, which was to reuse and recycle their recognizable brown napkins into a pair of cargo pants. According to a report from Food & Wine, the Mexican food chain partnered with...
