Read full article on original website
Related
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars to Reunite for Holiday Movie
A magical reunion for the most magical time of the year. Jane Seymour is set to share the screen once again with her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Joe Lando in a Christmas movie airing on Lifetime later this year. Seymour played the titular Dr. Quinn in six seasons of...
Gabby Kicks One Guy Out, Sleeps With Another during ‘The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites'
“Fantasy Suites” week went very differently for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette.”. Season 19 of the show has been the first of the franchise to feature two women looking for husbands. And in week 9, it was time for both...
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office
Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
Star Trek Day Is Coming and We Have All the Details You Need to Watch!
While I'm still unsure if I should refer to myself as a Trekker or Trekkie (there are valid arguments on both sides), I am sure that I enjoy Star Trek in all its various incarnations. My current favorites are Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard and can't wait for their respective new seasons to start. I'm also looking forward to the next season of the new series, Strange New Worlds. Star Trek Day is coming up on Sept. 8 and we have all the details on how, when and where to watch the day's live events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TikToker Turns Old Terrarium Into 'Cat Display Case'
People on TikTok continue to impress with their innovative ideas, and one person just shared the transformative–and adorable–way they are using an old fish tank. TikTok user @mildwestsami posted a video showing their new use for a fish tank that she initially attempted to make a terrarium. When...
Selena Gomez Celebrates Rare Beauty's 2nd Birthday With Heartfelt Message on Instagram
Selena Gomez is celebrating a major milestone with her makeup company, Rare Beauty. Today, Sept. 3, marks its second anniversary. "@RareBeauty turns 2 today!" the actress, 30, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a series of images and videos throughout her time as founder of the inclusive beauty brand. "I'm honored...
Netflix September 2022: All the New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in September
Netflix is serving up plenty of new content this fall! Here’s a look at all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September. Because we clearly can’t get enough of Love is Blind, Netflix is dropping yet another follow-up special about the season two participants. Love is Blind: After the Altar (S2) will catch up with fan favorites including Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne and Natalie, who will reveal what’s been going on in their lives since the weddings (and that last explosive reunion episode).
Gwyneth Paltrow Pens Sweet Ode to Summer, Shares Her Fave Pics From the Season
Gwyneth Paltrow is saying goodbye to the summer of 2022 with a commemorative social media post. The 49-year-old posted a video of the peaceful blue sky, along with a handful of photos from special moments over the past few months on Instagram. The actress captioned her post with a thoughtful...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lindsay Lohan Secures Role in Second Netflix Rom-Com
Lindsay Lohan is set to star in a brand new romantic comedy as part of her two-picture deal with Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the Mean Girls actress, 36, will star in the upcoming film Irish Wish, where she will play the role of Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland to watch her best friend marry the love of her life.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Pet Cremator Sami Layadi Has Insecurities Behind a "Self-Centered" First Impression
At 19 years old, Sami Layadi is this season's youngest castaway. But the pet cremator wants to use that to his advantage, looking to learn from the life experiences of his competition to endear himself as a "likable kid." Because beneath a wall of "genetics and great looks" lies someone who is, at his heart, insecure and looking to constantly better himself.
PETS・
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Sings ‘Life is a Highway’ While Polishing Platinum Record
It's been 16 years since Disney's Cars was released, but the love for the movie—and its soundtrack—prevails, and Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox is one such fan. The musician took to TikTok to share a short video of himself polishing the platinum record he received for the band's cover of Tom Cochrane's "Life is a Highway," which was featured in the hit Pixar film.
'Pinocchio' Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Answers the Age-Old Question: 'What Does It Mean to Be a Real Boy?'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of movies including Looper, The Dark Knight Rises and The Walk, plus TV’s Super Pumped, Mr. Corman and 3rd Rock From the Sun, is heard but not seen in the live-action remake of the timeless classic Pinocchio (Sept. 8 on Disney+). Gordon-Levitt, 41, voices Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s insect adviser, in the fanciful story of the puppet who yearns to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, Pinocchio’s creator, and Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Honor of Keanu Reeves' Birthday (Woah!), Here Are 57 of Keanu Reeves' Coolest Quotes
Believe it or not, '90s heartthrob, action-franchise king and major Hollywood star Keanu Reeves celebrates his birthday on Sept. 2. Our reaction to this mind-blowing news? As at least a couple of his iconic characters might say, "Woah!" (And you can quote us on that!) While Reeves may be known...
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! James Jones Plans to Make Fake Advantages to Trick His Competition
James Jones has always been able to adapt, ever since he became a fish out of water on a college campus of 13,000. And when the 37-year-old saw Earl Cole win Survivor back in 2007, he realized this was the show for him. The event planner's guest list for alliances includes purposely seeking out people who are his opposites, even if that means going against his Philly instincts and opening up his heart.
Millie Bobby Brown Shares a Snap From the Pool With Her Adorable Dog Marley
Millie Bobby Brown has enjoyed the dog days of summer by taking a swim with her furry friend Marley. The 18-year-old shared an adorable new photo of the two taking a dip via Instagram and captioned the post: "pool day with marley mops. Marley is the actress' Golden Labrador Retriever,...
PETS・
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Mike Gabler Hopes His Operating Room Demeanor Will Get Him the Win
It's unknown if Mike Gabler has the most heart out of the Survivor 43 cast, but he certainly is the biggest expert on it. The transcatheter valve expert has made the show a household staple since the very beginning and is thinking back home in more ways than one out here. But he's ready to dry his tears, though they may help people look past his "severe-looking" exterior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Travolta Shows Off Son's Parkour Skills in Incredible Instagram Video
The Grease star, 68, couldn't help but beam over his 11-year-old son Ben, who appeared to have some impressive parkour skills in a new video. The video, posted to Instagram on Aug. 31, showed Ben honing his athletic skills while climbing, swinging and jumping on various courses at what looked to be an indoor adventure gym.
We Celebrate Author Joyce Carol Oates's Newest Releases With a Guide to Her Bestselling Books
Joyce Carol Oates is having a moment. The writer is a force on Twitter, where followers are treated to underappreciated Canadian painters and sharp political commentary. Her classic novel Blonde, the story of Marilyn Monroe, heads to Netflix Sept. 23 starring Ana de Armas. And last month, after releasing her crime and suspense anthology Extenuating Circumstances ($40, The Mysterious Press), Oates published her latest novel, Babysitter ($30, Knopf), a haunting story inspired by a real-life serial killer in 1970s Detroit. It features all the thrills of a crime novel, including an ignored trophy wife, an orphan and errand boy for criminals who is desperate to be loved and a serial killer (dubbed Babysitter by the press) on the hunt for children he considers “not loved and not deserved.”
Cargo Pants Made From Chipotle Napkins Now Exist
Apparently, Chipotle Mexican Grill isn't lying when it says sustainability is a priority. The brand recently revealed its latest project, which was to reuse and recycle their recognizable brown napkins into a pair of cargo pants. According to a report from Food & Wine, the Mexican food chain partnered with...
Harry Styles Sweetly Recognizes Repeat Fan in the Crowd at Madison Square Garden
Harry Styles goes viral just about every day for his fan interactions during live shows. Now in a mini-residency at Madison Square Garden in NYC, they're rather endless. Today, TikTok user @journey_rae shared a sweet video of the singer recognizing her in the crowd near the stage. Styles was walking...
Parade
51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0