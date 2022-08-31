Read full article on original website
MultiVersus: Gizmo Release Date Delayed
In case you somehow missed it, the popular free-to-play platform brawler MultiVersus from developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games revealed a bit of a surprise last week when it shared that Gizmo from Gremlins would be joining the playable roster. Initially, Gizmo was set to drop today, but the developer ultimately delayed his addition slightly -- though not by much.
Warhammer Announces Cursed City Expansion, Miniatures Sold Seperately
Warhammer's unexpectedly popular board game returns this October with a new expansion in the works, although Games Workshop made the bizarre choice to force players to purchase the miniatures for the game separately. This weekend, Games Workshop announced Warhammer Quest: Cursed City – Nightwars, a new expansion for Warhammer Quest: Cursed City. The expansion will pick up where the game's main narrative left off, with players still trying to rid Ulfenkarn of the vampiric darkness that plagues the city. In the new expansion, players will have to undertake three separate Journeys to rid the city of three new vampire lords, each of which come with their own threats to contend with.
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Drops New Trailer Tomorrow
A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer will drop tomorrow at 9 AM ET. The Pokemon Company announced plans to drop the new trailer this morning, stating that the trailer will contain the "latest information" about the new games. The trailer will be available on YouTube and social media after it goes live. This marks the third consecutive week that The Pokemon Company has revealed new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Two weeks ago, at the Pokemon World Championships, the new Pokemon Cyclizar was revealed along with a handful of new moves and held items that would impact competitive play. Last week, the new Pokemon Grafaiai was revealed over the course of three days, using a viral marketing scheme that called back to the Oda Forest, a famous piece of modern art located in Spain.
Sword Art Online: Scherzo of the Dark Dusk Lands Release Date Following COVID Delay
Sword Art Online has been busy these past few years with a few big-screen projects. Of course, fans will know this year is meant to mark another one of those releases courtesy of Scherzo of a Dark Dusk. The movie is meant to follow Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. And despite a recent delay, fans have been given a new release date for the sequel.
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 3?
The third episode of House of the Dragon is finally upon us, and fans are expecting the most action-packed hour of the series so far. The final moments of the second episode set up Corlys and Daemon to finally begin a war with the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. HBO's preview for the new episode of House of the Dragon confirms that at least a part of that conflict is happening on Sunday night. Of course, as any Game of Thrones fan knows, conflict usually means death in this franchise.
Rockstar Games Update Seemingly Teases End of GTA 5
A recent move from Rockstar Games may have just indicated that work on Grand Theft Auto V is finally coming to a close. First released all the way back in 2013, Rockstar has continued to support GTA 5 for the better part of the past decade. This support has largely come in the form of additional content for GTA Online to go along with various ports of the game for PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X. With the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 now on the horizon, though, it looks like Rockstar is finally putting the most recent entry in the series in the rearview mirror.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
How to Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Livestream
In case you somehow missed it, CD Projekt Red announced last week that it would host a special episode of Night City Wire today, September 6th. While it has been a minute since the last Night City Wire livestream, historically these have been an opportunity for the developer to showcase upcoming content for the video game Cyberpunk 2077 and other spinoff properties like the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.
Attack on Titan Climbs Sales Chart With New Top-Selling Record
Attack on Titan is one of the biggest series in anime, and its clout is pretty hard to overlook. The series has accrued fans from across the world, and it won't be much longer before its final season closes. Studio MAPPA will wrap the show next year, and manga readers are eating up the series ahead of the comeback. And now, a new sales update is out and shows just how many copies Attack on Titan has sold over the years.
House of the Dragon Breaks UK Viewing Record
House of the Dragon has broken more UK viewing records in the first few weeks. According to Sky, over 4 million people have watched the first episode of the series. That's more than the intial outing of Game of Thrones. Impressively, it would also register as Sky's biggest United States drama series launch and the biggest Sky Atlantic series premiere as well. All encouraging signs for Warner Bros. Discovery as they try to navigate the choppy waters they've occupied since the change in ownership. Interestingly, the YouTube numbers have to come into play here as well. Sky and HBO decided to make the first episode available for free on the streaming site. (Coincidentally, on the same weekend that Amazon's Rings of Power was getting rolling. Adding to speculation about a burgeoning fantasy rivalry between the two brands.) For now, the only question becomes whether House of the Dragon can keep up this break-neck pace.
New PS5 Console and Controller Colors Revealed by PlayStation
Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Stars Explain the Schism Forming on Numenor
Taking place during The Second Age of Middle-earth, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will have the first opportunity to show Númenor, the great island kingdom of Men that had sunk into the sea by the time of The Third Age. The series didn't travel to Númenor during its first two episodes, but the way Galadriel and Halbrand's story ended in episode two suggests that the show's third episode will visit the island. When viewers first visit Númenor, it is a nation on the brink of a cultural schism. Lloyd Owen, who plays Elendil, the future King of Men who will stand toe-to-toe with Sauron during the final battle of the War of the Last Alliance, described the situation to ComicBook.com.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)
A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service.
Triple H on Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Possibly Happening at WWE WrestleMania 39
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. Roman Reigns continues to be the big rumor surrounding WrestleMania 39 when it takes place at SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles next April. Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke with Ariel Helwani ahead of Saturday's Clash at the Castle event and the subject of that match was brought up. Johnson has teased the idea of the match in numerous interviews and even on his Young Rock series but still hasn't stepped back in the ring to compete since his six-second bout at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.
DC Makes Batman Day Announcements
Let's face it: for DC, every day is Batman Day. But they still have to designate a day to be Batman Day, and this year, it's going to be September 17, when DC will celebrate 80 years of Batman stories with a wide variety of releases and events taking place around the world. Covering games, comics, digital collectibles, and a lot more, the events of Batman Day are pretty broad in scope this year, and so the company has released a full breakdown of what they have in mind for fans to celebrate the Dark Knight.
Tales of the Walking Dead Reveals New Name for Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Walkers. Biters. Lurkers. Roamers. The use of language and nomenclature in The Walking Dead Universe varies when describing the flesh-eating undead who walk, bite, lurk, and roam to feed on the living. On Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards) has constructed his own taxonomy of the dead he researches and studies in The Dead Sector: a no man's land demarcated by a 40-foot deep, 200-meter wide man-made trench spanning hundreds of miles. (Read our recap here.)
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
Dragon Ball Super Shows Off Cell Max in New Key Art
Dragon Ball Super officially brought Cell back into the fold with a monstrous new makeover for its latest feature film, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shown off a much better look at this new Cell Max in some cool new key art celebrating the movie's run through theaters! Dragon Ball Super released its first new anime entry in four long years, and much like the previous film, the new characters and events added some intriguing new potential paths for the future. But there were also some surprising returning faces too as Cell was brought back to the action at the movie's climax.
