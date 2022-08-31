Read full article on original website
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Reveals The Real Reason Why His Match With Riddle Was Pulled From SummerSlam
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle faced off on Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but they were originally set to have a match at SummerSlam. WWE ended up writing Riddle out of SummerSlam with a storyline injury, and Seth Rollins recently explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the previously advertised match was pulled from the event.
NXT’s Solo Sikoa shakes up WWE’s whole Bloodline
When it was announced on commentary that neither Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, or Jey Uso was in attendance at WWE’s Clash at the Castle, it felt like maybe, just maybe, Drew McIntyre would have a “fair” fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship. The match would be mano a mano, the bout would truly […] The post NXT’s Solo Sikoa shakes up WWE’s whole Bloodline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
UFC・
Rick Ross Reveals YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gave Him a Baby Tiger But He Had to Get Rid of It
Rick Ross revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave him a baby tiger but he had to get rid of it. In an interview with Jake Paul on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, which premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1) on YouTube, Rick Ross said that NBA YoungBoy gave him a baby tiger, which he loved, but the animal was too much for him to handle.
NBA・
Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE
Paul Heyman tore into a fan over Chris Benoit. The post Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Are Split Over Mandy Rose Unifying NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships
NXT 2.0 and NXT UK came together on Sunday afternoon for the NXT Worlds Collide event, putting both companies into one space ahead of the NXT Europe launch in 2023. All of the NXT 2.0 champions and NXT UK champions met in the ring for unification matches, firmly combining the brands. Given the love for both brands, there was bound to be some controversy when any champion came out on top and unified their division titles.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Pays Tribute to Classic Eddie Guerrero Storyline with Heel Turn
As PWMania.com previously reported, Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn occurred on Saturday at the Clash at the Castle event, when he attacked his father, Rey Mysterio and Edge. During the match featuring Edge and Rey against Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest), Dominik assisted Rey and Edge in winning the match by tripping Balor, he then kicked Edge in the groin. When Rey confronted him, the legendary pro wrestler’s son clotheslined him.
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Done: Surprise Turn Brings Stable To An Abrupt End
The family is done. There have been a lot of stables throughout WWE history and some of them have been quite the success. It makes sense for WWE to keep pumping them out and see what they can put together, as you neve rknow when something might work. Now though, a stable seems to have been broken up in a big way, as titles were lost as a result of the split.
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Praises Recent WWE Opponent As One Of The Best In A Decade
Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, having taken the gold from Ricochet after pinning him during the June 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The Austrian bruiser squashed Ricochet in their title rematch, but his most recent championship defense proved to be a far greater challenge. He went one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura on August 12, and the two had a highly praised match with Gunther getting the win.
ComicBook
Watch: Dominik Mysterio Betrays Both Rey Mysterio and Edge at Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio shockingly attacked both Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, at Saturday's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The animosity between Dom and Edge had been hinted at a few times leading up to the pay-per-view, but it seemed like everything was fine when the young former tag team champion assisted the pair from ringside as they beat The Judgement Day's Finn Balor & Damian Preist. But as the three celebrated in the ring, Dominik nailed Edge with a low blow then throttled his father with a lariat.
wrestlinginc.com
EC3 Claims That Former WWE Superstar Took Inappropriate Videos Of Wrestlers Without Their Permission
Patrick Clark Jr., who competed as Velveteen Dream in WWE, was recently arrested on charges of first-degree battery and trespassing. However, EC3 wasn't shocked to learn that his former colleague was in trouble with the law. While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, EC3 said that Clark Jr. "has a lot of demons in the closet" and went on to share a story about finding inappropriate videos of other wrestlers on his phone.
ComicBook
Former WWE Universal Champion Returns on WWE Raw, Wrecks Everyone
Braun Strowman officially returned to WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw, making his return after being released by the company back in July 2021. Reports of Strowman signing a new contract with the company broke last week, and "The Monster Among Men" opted to interrupted the four-team tag team match to crown new No. 1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He attacked Los Lotharios, Alpha Academy, Street Profits, The New Day, the Street Profits and members of the security team before slamming Angelo Dawkins through the commentary table.
AEW All Out 2022 results: CM Punk, Jon Moxley face off again in Chicago
If it’s September in the greater Chicago area, it must be time for AEW All Out. AEW’s end of summer/beginning of fall pay-per-view has called Hoffman Estates its home every year except the pandemic year of 2020, and the idea seems to be to go bigger for 2022. A total of 11 matches are on this year’s card, plus four more on the Zero Hour pre-show. Biggest of all is a match that wasn’t even set until earlier this week, as CM Punk attempts to shake off his quick defeat at the hands of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley less than two...
stillrealtous.com
Big Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW All Out
For months now Christian Cage has been feuding with Jungle Boy, and shortly after Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus lost the AEW Tag Team Titles it seemed that Luchasaurus had formed an alliance with Cage. However, Jungle Boy later turned on Cage and seemingly sided with Jungle Boy. On Sunday night...
ComicBook
Hangman Page and Colt Cabana Seemingly Respond to CM Punk's Comments
AEW All Out went off the air around midnight eastern time, but the real show was just getting started. The regular post-event press conference kicked off with AEW World Champion CM Punk immediately addressing his long-running issues with former friend Colt Cabana, while also shining light on his current beef with "Hangman" Adam Page. On top of that, Punk also ran down AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, claiming that they "couldn't manage a Target." These comments reportedly led to a "physical altercation" between Punk and the Young Bucks, which required the men to be separated by security.
ComicBook
NXT Worlds Collide: Who Unified the NXT and NXT UK Championships?
Bron Breakker officially unified the NXT and NXT Championships on Sunday afternoon at Worlds Collide, defeating Tyler Bate in the show's main event. Late in the bout, Bate hit his Tyler Driver '97 only for Breakker to kick out. Breakker then nailed his Gorilla Press Powerslam, but Bate had his leg on the ropes. The final sequence ended with Bate's bounce of the ropes into a clothesline getting countered with a thunderous Spear, allowing Breakker to pick up the win.
stillrealtous.com
Stable Reunites At WWE Clash At The Castle
Anticipation for Clash at the Castle has been at an all time high in recent weeks, and Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at the big event. Sheamus made his entrance with Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland, and Gunther didn’t come alone either. Gunther...
Tyson Fury knocks out WWE star and serenades audience at Clash At The Castle
One man that certainly made an impact at WWE’s Clash At The Castle event was WBC heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury. Sitting ringside at the first stadium event the wrestling company has held in the UK since SummerSlam 1992, the Gypsy King sure made his presence known. The main...
