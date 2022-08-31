Read full article on original website
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
Attack on Titan Climbs Sales Chart With New Top-Selling Record
Attack on Titan is one of the biggest series in anime, and its clout is pretty hard to overlook. The series has accrued fans from across the world, and it won't be much longer before its final season closes. Studio MAPPA will wrap the show next year, and manga readers are eating up the series ahead of the comeback. And now, a new sales update is out and shows just how many copies Attack on Titan has sold over the years.
Sword Art Online: Scherzo of the Dark Dusk Lands Release Date Following COVID Delay
Sword Art Online has been busy these past few years with a few big-screen projects. Of course, fans will know this year is meant to mark another one of those releases courtesy of Scherzo of a Dark Dusk. The movie is meant to follow Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. And despite a recent delay, fans have been given a new release date for the sequel.
Dragon Ball Super Shows Off Cell Max in New Key Art
Dragon Ball Super officially brought Cell back into the fold with a monstrous new makeover for its latest feature film, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shown off a much better look at this new Cell Max in some cool new key art celebrating the movie's run through theaters! Dragon Ball Super released its first new anime entry in four long years, and much like the previous film, the new characters and events added some intriguing new potential paths for the future. But there were also some surprising returning faces too as Cell was brought back to the action at the movie's climax.
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Elon Musk Rips Into New Lord of the Rings Series "Tolkien Is Turning in His Grave"
Elon Musk had some staunch criticism about Amazon's Rings of Power. The celebrity took to Twitter to voice his displeasure about the Lord of the Rings series. He argued that the characters are unlikable, with the exclusion of Galadriel. There's been a lot of talk about Rings of Power and the casting as it relates to diversity. Amazon had to delay the user critic function for the series on its site as certain fans were chomping at the bit to review bomb the show. On the other hand, a large amount of the fantasy fans out there are absolutely in their glory that they have both new Lord of the Rings to watch and House of the Dragon over on HBO. Tolkien might not have an immediate say in Rings of Power, but there are choices being taken in the show that don't directly contradict the writing. (And some that actually adhere to the source material more than you might think!) Despite all of that, the head of Tesla isn't thrilled about these developments. Check out what he tweeted down below.
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 3?
The third episode of House of the Dragon is finally upon us, and fans are expecting the most action-packed hour of the series so far. The final moments of the second episode set up Corlys and Daemon to finally begin a war with the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. HBO's preview for the new episode of House of the Dragon confirms that at least a part of that conflict is happening on Sunday night. Of course, as any Game of Thrones fan knows, conflict usually means death in this franchise.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Drops New Trailer Tomorrow
A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer will drop tomorrow at 9 AM ET. The Pokemon Company announced plans to drop the new trailer this morning, stating that the trailer will contain the "latest information" about the new games. The trailer will be available on YouTube and social media after it goes live. This marks the third consecutive week that The Pokemon Company has revealed new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Two weeks ago, at the Pokemon World Championships, the new Pokemon Cyclizar was revealed along with a handful of new moves and held items that would impact competitive play. Last week, the new Pokemon Grafaiai was revealed over the course of three days, using a viral marketing scheme that called back to the Oda Forest, a famous piece of modern art located in Spain.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)
A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service.
Tales of the Walking Dead Reveals New Name for Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Walkers. Biters. Lurkers. Roamers. The use of language and nomenclature in The Walking Dead Universe varies when describing the flesh-eating undead who walk, bite, lurk, and roam to feed on the living. On Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards) has constructed his own taxonomy of the dead he researches and studies in The Dead Sector: a no man's land demarcated by a 40-foot deep, 200-meter wide man-made trench spanning hundreds of miles. (Read our recap here.)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Stars Explain the Schism Forming on Numenor
Taking place during The Second Age of Middle-earth, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will have the first opportunity to show Númenor, the great island kingdom of Men that had sunk into the sea by the time of The Third Age. The series didn't travel to Númenor during its first two episodes, but the way Galadriel and Halbrand's story ended in episode two suggests that the show's third episode will visit the island. When viewers first visit Númenor, it is a nation on the brink of a cultural schism. Lloyd Owen, who plays Elendil, the future King of Men who will stand toe-to-toe with Sauron during the final battle of the War of the Last Alliance, described the situation to ComicBook.com.
The Lord of the Rings Star Says Shooting Rings of Power's Tunnel Scene Was Even More Stressful Than It Looked
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted last week with its first two episodes, and the second installment included a particularly stressful sequence. The episode saw the elf Arondir, played by Ismael Cruz Córdova, tracking some orcs. The trail led him to an underground tunnel and, for any viewer like me, watching the elf crawl through such confined spaces was a stressful experience. The tunnels only got narrower, eventually going underwater, with orcs afoo. The entire sequence ended on a surprising note as hands emerge from behind Arondir and he disappears. I assumed that filming the sequence somehow must have been less stressful than it appeared on the screen. Córdova corrected that assumption when I spoke to him ahead of The Rings of Power's debut.
Fantastic Four: Full Circle Review: An Artistic Odyssey and Silver Age Love Letter
Thanks to his work on comics like Kingdom Come and Marvels, alongside many impressive covers, Alex Ross has become one of the most iconic artists in the comic book industry. When you think of Ross's style, known for its realistic depiction of superheroes and use of dramatic lighting, you probably don't connect it with Jack Kirby, known for a more expressive, crackling comic book aesthetic. But Ross seems intent on highlighting his love for Kirby in Fantastic Four: Full Circle, Ross's first graphic novel as both writer and artist (with color assistance by Josh Johnson and letters by Ariana Mahar). The result is a beautiful love letter to Kirby and the Marvel Age of comics.
House of the Dragon Breaks UK Viewing Record
House of the Dragon has broken more UK viewing records in the first few weeks. According to Sky, over 4 million people have watched the first episode of the series. That's more than the intial outing of Game of Thrones. Impressively, it would also register as Sky's biggest United States drama series launch and the biggest Sky Atlantic series premiere as well. All encouraging signs for Warner Bros. Discovery as they try to navigate the choppy waters they've occupied since the change in ownership. Interestingly, the YouTube numbers have to come into play here as well. Sky and HBO decided to make the first episode available for free on the streaming site. (Coincidentally, on the same weekend that Amazon's Rings of Power was getting rolling. Adding to speculation about a burgeoning fantasy rivalry between the two brands.) For now, the only question becomes whether House of the Dragon can keep up this break-neck pace.
New The Winchesters Trailer Released
The CW has released a new trailer for The Winchesters, the network's upcoming Supernatural prequel. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c. The series will star Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly as John and Mary Winchester with the series set to dive into their origin story as narrated by their adult son, Supernatural's Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles).
Underappreciated Tom Cruise Movie Dominating Netflix Top 10
Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.
How to Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Livestream
In case you somehow missed it, CD Projekt Red announced last week that it would host a special episode of Night City Wire today, September 6th. While it has been a minute since the last Night City Wire livestream, historically these have been an opportunity for the developer to showcase upcoming content for the video game Cyberpunk 2077 and other spinoff properties like the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fans at Test Screening and Teases New Trailer
Fans that attended a test screening for Black Adam were treated to a surprise when Dwayne Johnson showed up at the event. Not only is the DC movie holding test screenings to get live reactions from those in attendance, but a new trailer for Black Adam is also expected to release this week as well. We learned Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is headed to Canada in October to continue his Black Adam promotion, with Toronto on the list of official stops. In the words of Dwayne Johnson, these Black Adam test screenings offer "INVALUABLE learnings and takeaways" from the early reactions.
