Elon Musk had some staunch criticism about Amazon's Rings of Power. The celebrity took to Twitter to voice his displeasure about the Lord of the Rings series. He argued that the characters are unlikable, with the exclusion of Galadriel. There's been a lot of talk about Rings of Power and the casting as it relates to diversity. Amazon had to delay the user critic function for the series on its site as certain fans were chomping at the bit to review bomb the show. On the other hand, a large amount of the fantasy fans out there are absolutely in their glory that they have both new Lord of the Rings to watch and House of the Dragon over on HBO. Tolkien might not have an immediate say in Rings of Power, but there are choices being taken in the show that don't directly contradict the writing. (And some that actually adhere to the source material more than you might think!) Despite all of that, the head of Tesla isn't thrilled about these developments. Check out what he tweeted down below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO