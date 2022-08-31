ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lance Bass knows who could fill in for Justin Timberlake in *NSYNC: 'The perfect fit with us'

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

While there’s been no concrete confirmation that ‘90s boy band * NSYNC will officially reunite since their split in 2002, we are still daydreaming of the possibility, and apparently so is member, Lance Bass .

LISTEN NOW: Lance Bass joins ‘Pod Meets World’ Podcast to talk an *NSYNC reunion, about his relationship with Danielle Fishel and more. Tune in here .

During a recent appearance on a Boy Meets World -themed podcast, Pod Meets World , hosted by Danielle Fishel , Rider Strong and Will Friedle , the former boy band member opened up about the possibility of reuniting with the guys.

While 4 of the 5 original members ( Bass , Chris Kirkpatrick , JC Chasez and Joey Fatone ) have come together for reunion performances over the last couple of years, one main member has been missing — Justin Timberlake . While Timberlake has not officially shot down the idea of getting back together, he has also not expressed interest, which has lead Bass to start thinking of a “replacement.”

“If you guys had to go on the road now as *NSYNC, but you were gonna have somebody fill in for Justin, kind of like the way John Mayer is now in the Grateful Dead , who do you think you would choose to be in that role?” Fishel questioned.

“Oh, I know exactly who it would be,” Bass answered. “He’s really great with harmonies. A lot of people don’t know that he kinda came from, his college, he studied music and amazingly good harmonies: Darren Criss … He loves boy bands. He’s from that era. He would just be the perfect fit with us.”

Criss is no stranger to the spotlight having three EPs of his own and landing roles in Glee , Hairspray Live! and Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway.

While Lance is certain of who he would have fill in for JT, the certainty of an actual reunion is still very up in the air. Here’s to hoping because clearly *NSYNC fans (and members) aren’t quite ready for a final “Bye, Bye, Bye.”

