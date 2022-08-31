Wednesday’s Child - Zaya

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Zaya uses smiles and laughter to help communicate the emotions that escape words. The 12-year-old is as fun-loving and friendly as a child can get. Zaya embraces life and finds happiness in all things.

"She's a joy, really. She's very bubbly,” said Emily Gang, who is helping Zaya find her adoptive family. “Her personality really shines.”

Zaya is outgoing and social and likes to meet new people and make new friends.

Her favorite pastimes are playing dress-up with doll houses, painting, collecting stickers, and playing with bubbles and Play-Doh.

But the one thing that would bring her the most joy would be finding a loving family. This family would also need to be dedicated to Zaya's personal, educational and medical needs.

"That would be really great for Zaya," added Gang, "An ideal family would definitely be a family that's really animated and energetic and would want to include her."

Contact Tiara McIntosh at the Adoption Center, at 215-272-7801, for more information about Zaya or any other Wednesday's Child .

The Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org .