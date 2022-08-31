ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The wonderful world of Weezer: A look back at the band's beginnings

By Maia Kedem
 4 days ago

After starting things off with obsessing over Demi Lovato ’s new album, HOLY F*** , for one of their longest cold opens, Bethanne Tarpley and Leah Jones , co-hosts of the She Will Rock You podcast, eventually got to the main podcast topic at hand — Weezer .

LISTEN NOW : Episode 74: Say It Ain't So (Weezer)

After last week’s “heavier” episode, Bethanne and Leah lightened things up with Weezer . Telling the story of the band’s formation, many name changes, and shared history that’s solidified them in the back of every millennial's brain.

Admittedly one of the easiest podcast outlines either have ever had to put together, according to Tarpley and Jones this episode about “the eccentric uncles of punk rock” is a “don't miss.” So do yourself a favor, stay right here and listen to this week's episode above.

Listen to Weezer Radio now on Audacy

Rock and roll is not dead. It’s very much alive and well. If you need further proof, listen along to She Will Rock You podcast as Bethanne Tarpley and Leah Jones tell the stories of bands that were famous before they were born, badass women in the music industry and interview new acts you need to know!

