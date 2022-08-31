ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dunkin offering teachers free coffee on Thursday

By Jt 100 3 Jack Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVDog_0hcq34mH00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — School is either back in session or starting after Labor Day, and while that is great for parents, it means more stress for teachers. After a summer off, many teachers are back to waking up early and dealing with energetic children on a regular basis.

That’s why Dunkin’ has decided to give teachers a break, offering them free coffee this Thursday.

On Thursday, participating Dunkin’ locations will offer teachers a free medium hot or iced coffee. Teachers won’t even need a school ID to get it; all they have to do is go to the counter and ask for their free drink.

Along with the nationwide offer, the company has also launched a sweepstakes to give one lucky teacher free coffee for a year.

According to WFAA , customers can submit nominations for Dunkin's "Raise A Cup to Teachers" sweepstakes starting Thursday. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ field marketing manager. Thanks to Dunkin’ classes on Thursday should be a little easier to get through.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Coffee Info#Iced Coffee#Field Marketing#Coffee Break#Food Drink#School#Wfaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy