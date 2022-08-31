Dunkin offering teachers free coffee on Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — School is either back in session or starting after Labor Day, and while that is great for parents, it means more stress for teachers. After a summer off, many teachers are back to waking up early and dealing with energetic children on a regular basis.

That’s why Dunkin’ has decided to give teachers a break, offering them free coffee this Thursday.

On Thursday, participating Dunkin’ locations will offer teachers a free medium hot or iced coffee. Teachers won’t even need a school ID to get it; all they have to do is go to the counter and ask for their free drink.

Along with the nationwide offer, the company has also launched a sweepstakes to give one lucky teacher free coffee for a year.

According to WFAA , customers can submit nominations for Dunkin's "Raise A Cup to Teachers" sweepstakes starting Thursday. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ field marketing manager. Thanks to Dunkin’ classes on Thursday should be a little easier to get through.

