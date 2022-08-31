Can dogs eat bananas?

AROUND half of Brits own a dog and we love to spoil them, particularly with tasty treats.

So it’s important to know which foods are safe for dogs. Most fruits are totally harmless, but some can be dangerous so you need to be careful.

Is it safe for dogs to eat bananas?

Yes, it is safe to feed bananas to your dog.

It is healthy too because bananas contain potassium, loads of vitamins, biotin, fibre, and copper.

Plus bananas are low in cholesterol and sodium.

Biotin helps your dog keep healthy skin and claws, and potassium is important for muscle and nerve function.

Vitamin B6 and vitamin C, both high in bananas, are vital for building and maintaining strong immune systems.

How much banana can I give my dog?

Bananas should be fed to your dog in moderation because although they are safe they are high in sugar.

It is recommended that treats form no more than 10 per cent of your dog’s diet, and bananas are only a part of that.

Exactly how many, or how much banana it is safe to give your dog depends on the size of your dog, what other food they eat, and how often they are walked.

All fruit contains sugar, and canine diabetes is a common condition, so count those calories for your pooch with care.

Any new foods can cause reactions, so proceed with caution and give small amounts of new foods at first, increasing slowly if your dog tolerates them.

What fruits can dogs eat?

As well as bananas, dogs can eat soft fruits such as strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and, to a lesser extent, raspberries.

In fact, blackberries are a rare source of vitamin K, and superfood blueberries are very safe to feed to your pooch.

Cranberries are safe for your dog too. These are usually found in their dried form and have sugar added, so beware.

Plus, too many cranberries can upset your dog’s stomach.

A juicy apple or pear is safe too and may add a crunchy texture to your dog’s platter.

Dogs can eat oranges, which give them lots of vitamin C, but you shouldn’t give them the peel, and remember oranges are high in sugar.

It is safe for your dog to eat melons, but not the rind or pips, plus melons are very sugary too.

In general, don’t let your dog eat fruit pips or stones.

Dogs can eat tomatoes, whether or not you agree that they are a fruit, but only a few.

Tomatoes contain a substance called solanine, which is not particularly good for dogs, so don’t give too many.

Solanine is found in high concentrations in the leaves and stems of tomato plants, and in green tomatoes, so avoid feeding these to your dog.

Generally, stoned fruits are safe, so yes to peaches, nectarines and mangoes, but don’t let your pooch eat the stones.

Nectarines in particular provide good concentrations of beta carotene and vitamin A, which is great for skin, teeth and bones. And they contain potassium and fibre.

Cherries and plums, on the other hand, are a no-no for dogs, although the fleshy part of cherry is probably safe.

Grapes and raisins are dangerous for dogs and need to be avoided as they can trigger a toxic response and cause kidney damage.

If your dog has eaten grapes or raisins and shows any of these symptoms: seizures, vomiting, diarrhoea, tiredness or weakness, you need to seek help from a vet.

Interestingly, grape seed extract is safe for dogs and some owners supplement with this to improve eye function.

Avocados contain persin, a fungicidal toxin which can poison a dog, so avoid these.

Citrus fruits should also generally be avoided, so no grapefruit and only a small amount of lemon or lime juice is safe.

Dogs fed citrus fruits will suffer from sickness and/or diarrhoea.