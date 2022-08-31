ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP

In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foley
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Justin Bieber
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer

I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Extreme Music#Rock Band#Tiktok
Loudwire

Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins

The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
MUSIC
Loudwire

Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour

Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut

Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Loudwire

Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’

A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Dani Filth Offers Update on Status of Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Good things come to those who wait, and it looks like the wait will be a bit longer for pop star Ed Sheeran's venture into death metal. Sheeran is collaborating with one of his idols as a kid, Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth, and Filth has revealed in a new update that their collaboration has been sidetracked, but it will be finished eventually.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Ayron Jones’ New Single ‘Filthy’ Lives Up to Its Name

If you know, you know! Ayron Jones delivered some of the nastiest guitar grooves in recent years on his Child of the State album, and with his first single since that breakthrough record, well, he's going for something absolutely "filthy." "Filthy" is not only the song title, it's also a...
MUSIC
Loudwire

15 Songs That Shaped The Scene Highlighted on Pure Noise, PBR Compilation

Who doesn't love a great compilation and some stellar covers? Luckily Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon have teamed up to present, Dead Formats, Vol. 1, the first installment of a new comp series that was inspired by many of the compilations that have come before it. And the hook is that this 15-track set features today's Pure Noise roster of bands celebrating 15 punk, emo and ska songs and artists that helped shape the scene.
MUSIC
Loudwire

MTV Apparently Censored Maneskin’s Televised 2022 VMA Performance

Maneskin were among the many performers tonight (Aug. 28) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. They played a rendition of their song "Supermodel" during the ceremony, which marked their first-ever VMA performance. Apparently, MTV censored the broadcast. Maneskin's appearance tonight may or may not have brought viewers back to...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Loudwire

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy