The Pretty Reckless Announce New ‘Other Worlds’ Release, Share ‘Got So High’ Remix
A year and a half after the release of their fourth album Death by Rock and Roll, The Pretty Reckless have announced an upcoming new project called Other Worlds, which will be out later this year. Unlike a traditional album of all new material, Other Worlds sees The Pretty Reckless...
In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP
In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
Muse Channel Slipknot in New Horror-Themed Video for ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’
Muse and Slipknot are probably two names you didn't expect to see together so frequently in 2022, but here we are. Muse's ninth album Will of the People is out today (Aug. 26), and they channel a bit of Slipknot in their new horror-themed video for the song "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."
Type O Negative To Reissue ‘Dead Again’ For 15th Anniversary
Type O Negative's Dead Again will get new life this fall. The goth metal band's final LP will be reissued in limited edition by Nuclear Blast for its 15th anniversary on November 25 and will be available in several vinyl variants, as well as CD, cassette and digital formats. The...
Circa Survive Singer Anthony Green Denies Rumors That Band Is Breaking Up
Relax, Circa Survive fans. The band is not breaking up, though the group is on what singer Anthony Green calls "a little break." Rumors of a possible split started circulating online after the band altered the status of their Patreon for fans, but Green has assuaged any fears of a split.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – It’s ‘Funny’ That People Are Just Now Realizing My Mask Was Animatronic
For many, Slipknot's video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" clued them in on the animatronic nature of Sid Wilson's former primary mask in the band, but according to Wilson, the animatronic element of the mask which now sits beside him onstage as he dons his latest mask, was always there in the first place, though some are just now figuring that out.
Waitress Reportedly Fired After Taking Video of Axl Rose in Brazilian Hotel
A waitress who worked at the Juma Opera Hotel in Manaus, Brazil was reportedly fired yesterday (Aug. 30) after taking a video of Axl Rose on the premises, according to Boletim Amazonia [translated via Google Translate]. Guns N' Roses are currently on tour in South America, with the first show...
Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins
The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour
Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."
Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut
Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’
A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
Dani Filth Offers Update on Status of Ed Sheeran Collaboration
Good things come to those who wait, and it looks like the wait will be a bit longer for pop star Ed Sheeran's venture into death metal. Sheeran is collaborating with one of his idols as a kid, Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth, and Filth has revealed in a new update that their collaboration has been sidetracked, but it will be finished eventually.
How a Deadly School Fire Inspired Lyrics for Massive Journey Hit Song
Journey keyboard/guitarist Jonathan Cain opened up about two near-death experiences he had as a child on an episode of I Am Second. The musician talked about a tragic school fire at Chicago's Our Lady of the Angels church school that led him on a path with music and eventually to writing one of their biggest hits.
My Chemical Romance, Circa Survive, Thursday + Coheed + Cambria Members Form Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes
Take a guitarist from My Chemical Romance, the singer from Circa Survive, the Thursday rhythm section and a Coheed and Cambria guitarist and what do you get? The new post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes, who have dropped their first new song "Permanent Rebellion" and served up details of their debut album today (Aug. 26).
Ayron Jones’ New Single ‘Filthy’ Lives Up to Its Name
If you know, you know! Ayron Jones delivered some of the nastiest guitar grooves in recent years on his Child of the State album, and with his first single since that breakthrough record, well, he's going for something absolutely "filthy." "Filthy" is not only the song title, it's also a...
15 Songs That Shaped The Scene Highlighted on Pure Noise, PBR Compilation
Who doesn't love a great compilation and some stellar covers? Luckily Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon have teamed up to present, Dead Formats, Vol. 1, the first installment of a new comp series that was inspired by many of the compilations that have come before it. And the hook is that this 15-track set features today's Pure Noise roster of bands celebrating 15 punk, emo and ska songs and artists that helped shape the scene.
Dimebag Darrell’s Guitar Tech to Join Pantera Reunion + Bring Original Gear
Grady Champion, who served as Dimebag Darrell's guitar tech throughout his touring career, will be joining Pantera on their reunion tour. He announced the news through a lengthy caption on his social media. Zakk Wylde will play guitar for Pantera throughout the reunion tour, which kicks off this later year...
MTV Apparently Censored Maneskin’s Televised 2022 VMA Performance
Maneskin were among the many performers tonight (Aug. 28) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. They played a rendition of their song "Supermodel" during the ceremony, which marked their first-ever VMA performance. Apparently, MTV censored the broadcast. Maneskin's appearance tonight may or may not have brought viewers back to...
