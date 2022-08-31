ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NOAA releases fall outlook, predicting warm and dry weather for many

By Nexstar Media Wire, Adam Krueger, Alix Martichoux
WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqKaC_0hcq2mIf00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Goodbye, summer. Hello, (meteorological) fall!

The autumnal equinox, which marks the beginning of astronomical fall, isn’t scheduled to arrive until Sept. 22. But for weather and climate record-keeping purposes, the seasons are neatly divided into “meteorological” seasons of three months each — and “meteorological fall” consists of September, October and November.

Rare ‘triple dip’ La Nina appears more likely – what that could mean for you

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center believes that most of the U.S. is likely to experience warmer-than-normal temperatures over the course of September, October and November.

The map below shows nearly the entire country in shades or orange, indicating NOAA’s forecast for a warm fall. The darker shades of orange around Colorado and the Northeast mean those states are the most likely to see hotter-than-average temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdHQX_0hcq2mIf00
NOAA’s 90-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average weather for nearly the entire country. (NOAA)

The rain outlook isn’t quite as clear, but favors a drier-than-normal season for a large swath of the country. Only Washington state and Florida are looking wetter than usual, while Colorado, Utah, southern Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky all have especially high chances of a dry meteorological fall.

Some of the most populated areas, along the coasts, for example, fall in the “equal chances” category. This doesn’t mean these areas will see near-normal precipitation, but rather that these areas have an equal chance of above-normal, below-normal or near-normal precipitation. Essentially, there is no clear indicator to make a confident forecast one way or another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJCqw_0hcq2mIf00
NOAA’s 90-day precipitation outlook shows a big swath of the country facing dry conditions. (NOAA)

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center weighs several factors into their long-range outlooks. One of those is the ongoing La Niña pattern. La Niña means the sea surface temperatures of the Pacific Ocean near the equator are cooler than normal, which impacts global weather patterns in a specific way.

The warm temperatures and potentially dry skies are an ongoing drought concern, a NOAA spokesperson told Nexstar earlier this month . La Niña lasting through the fall and winter would likely mean making a very bad drought even worse for the band of states from California to Texas, which are seeing the worst drought conditions.

The outlook for September, specifically, indicates that temperatures in a large area of the West are leaning toward warmer-than-normal. But there’s also a large area (mainly in the Southeast) in the vague “equal chances” range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEJXC_0hcq2mIf00
NOAA’s 30-day temperature outlook shows predictions for September. (NOAA)

September’s precipitation outlook is even more tricky. Again, a large area falls in the “equal chances” forecast zone. Of course, in September, the wild card for the Gulf Coast states is the arrival of a tropical system. As of Wednesday, a named storm is not expected to make landfall within the next five days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cghF9_0hcq2mIf00
NOAA’s 30-day precipitation outlook shows predictions for September. (NOAA)

La Niña, which often has an impact on hurricane season in the Atlantic, runs through November. La Niña years typically correspond with busy and especially destructive hurricane seasons, and this year NOAA expects somewhere between three and five “major” hurricanes to form.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
WANE 15

9/6 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 6, 2022, rating points and previous rankings: 6ARank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs Brownsburg (9) 3-0 306 2 Center Grove (7) 2-1 294 1 Indpls Cathedral – 2-1 238 3 Hamilton Southeastern – 3-0 200 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Gulf Coast#Hurricane Seasons#Pacific#Noaa#Climate Prediction Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WANE 15

2022 Leaf peeping guide: When is peak fall foliage?

While fall begins on September 22, leaf peepers in most parts of the United States will have to wait a few weeks until peak foliage time according to one prediction map. The Smoky Mountains are one of the most popular places to catch leaves changing color, and its 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map is a […]
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WANE 15

G League to utilize final target score scenarios

The NBA G League has long been used as a test site for new or unique rules that have either become popular in basketball elsewhere and/or rules they may want to eventually implement in the NBA. For example, in 2019, the NBA G League implemented a new free throw rule. On shooting fouls, a player […]
NBA
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy