Read full article on original website
Related
Two Sisters From Maine Do CPR And Save a Child Who Had Drowned at a Campground
It was a frightening weekend for several people at a popular New England campground that fortunately ended with the successful rescue of a small child. According to WGME 13, a pair of sisters from Maine were vacationing at New Hampshire's popular Adventurebound Campground in the town of New Hampton. While...
Hey Maine, Have You Ever Tried a Yellow Watermelon?
When Adam and Eve were chillin in that paradise garden spot back in the biblical days, naked and probably afraid, staring at the forbidden fruit, I wonder if yellow watermelon were on the menu?. If it was, maybe things would've been totally different. Who knows? What I do know is...
Appalachian Trail Hiker Determined to Prevent Suicide Arrives in Maine
We have a determined change-maker that has recently arrived in Maine. His name is Tim Uncapher and he is hiking the Appalachian Trail but not for nothing. He is doing this to raise awareness for suicide prevention. This is according to an article by WMTW. What a feat! He started...
This Iconic Maine Drive-In Theater Needs Our Support
Drive-in theaters were a staple of American life back in the 1950s and 1960s. However, by the 1970s, interest in going to the drive-in had waned. And, sadly, by the early 2000s, there were very few left. At the peak of their popularity, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters, these days, there are just over 300.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Much Money Do You Have to Make to Afford to Buy a Home in Portland?
A new report from the Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies breaks down the shocking details. The report is impressive and thorough. But let's break down what you really need to know. How much money do you need to make to live in the largest cities in Maine? Let's start with Portland.
This Sidney, Maine Home For Sale is Perfect For The Growing Family #KitchenGoals
In a crazy real estate market, it is getting increasingly difficult to find that perfect home. You know, trying to balance out needs vs wants all while trying to stay at or under budget can be difficult for the average Maine family. That's why when we see places like this,...
This Central Maine School District Has (Mostly) Banned Cellphones
Even though the 2022 / 2023 school year will be the most "normal" school year we have had since the 2018 / 2019 school year, things will be a little different in Lewiston. According to WCSH 6, the administration in the Lewiston School District has made the decision to all but completely ban cellphones in schools. Under this ban, students in kindergarten through 8th grade are prohibited from having their phones out at school. Clearly, they can have them at school, but they need to be left in their backpacks or lockers. High school students can use their phones at school, but only outside of class.
Central Maine Man Saves Home With Garden Hose
Like something out of a movie, or a sitcom, a Central Maine man released saved his home from burning down by fighting the fire with a garden hose. Thanks to the man's quick thinking, he was able to prevent serious damage to the home. According to the KJ, on Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Happiest City to Live in New England Is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
25 Delightful Maine Homes That Are Older Than The State Itself
Growing up in an old river town on the Penobscot, I've seen my share of beautiful old Maine homes. They stand grand and usually have some sort of story that includes an old seafarer. Maine has many old homes around but, which ones are the oldest?. There's a tool for...
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
You Can Camp Out at a Maine Airport and Watch Planes Land on a Lake
Unless you're Tom Hanks filming a movie where you legit live in an airport because there is a war going on in your country -- or you're just insanely unlucky with delayed, missed, or canceled flights -- odds are you'd never intentionally try to camp out at an airport. But next weekend, that's actually a life option you might want to choose.
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
These Theaters in Maine and NH Will Offer $3 Tickets For All Movies Sept. 3
Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3. Theaters Still Struggling. According to CNN, the movie industry has not...
Multiple Police Officers Shoot a Man at Maine Apartment Complex Wednesday Afternoon
According to WABI TV 5, a man is in the hospital following an altercation with police at a Maine apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at about 3:40, WABI reports. Two officers, Mexico Police Lieutenant, Derek MacDonald and Rumford Police Department Patrolman, Bradley Gallant, both fired at a man at the complex.
Beware! Law Enforcement Warns About Posting Back To School Pics
Did you recently post a picture of your kids' first day back at school to social media? Or, did you post a "joke" picture of your first day back at school? Yes, we get it, you're in 23rd grade!. If you did, and you used one of those chalkboard signs,...
A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning
According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0