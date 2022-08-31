Even though the 2022 / 2023 school year will be the most "normal" school year we have had since the 2018 / 2019 school year, things will be a little different in Lewiston. According to WCSH 6, the administration in the Lewiston School District has made the decision to all but completely ban cellphones in schools. Under this ban, students in kindergarten through 8th grade are prohibited from having their phones out at school. Clearly, they can have them at school, but they need to be left in their backpacks or lockers. High school students can use their phones at school, but only outside of class.

