Maine State

92 Moose

Hey Maine, Have You Ever Tried a Yellow Watermelon?

When Adam and Eve were chillin in that paradise garden spot back in the biblical days, naked and probably afraid, staring at the forbidden fruit, I wonder if yellow watermelon were on the menu?. If it was, maybe things would've been totally different. Who knows? What I do know is...
92 Moose

This Iconic Maine Drive-In Theater Needs Our Support

Drive-in theaters were a staple of American life back in the 1950s and 1960s. However, by the 1970s, interest in going to the drive-in had waned. And, sadly, by the early 2000s, there were very few left. At the peak of their popularity, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters, these days, there are just over 300.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Lewiston, ME
Education
City
Lewiston, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Education
92 Moose

This Central Maine School District Has (Mostly) Banned Cellphones

Even though the 2022 / 2023 school year will be the most "normal" school year we have had since the 2018 / 2019 school year, things will be a little different in Lewiston. According to WCSH 6, the administration in the Lewiston School District has made the decision to all but completely ban cellphones in schools. Under this ban, students in kindergarten through 8th grade are prohibited from having their phones out at school. Clearly, they can have them at school, but they need to be left in their backpacks or lockers. High school students can use their phones at school, but only outside of class.
92 Moose

Central Maine Man Saves Home With Garden Hose

Like something out of a movie, or a sitcom, a Central Maine man released saved his home from burning down by fighting the fire with a garden hose. Thanks to the man's quick thinking, he was able to prevent serious damage to the home. According to the KJ, on Wednesday,...
LITCHFIELD, ME
92 Moose

The Happiest City to Live in New England Is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
92 Moose

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
92 Moose

Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair

You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
WINDSOR, ME
Education
92 Moose

You Can Camp Out at a Maine Airport and Watch Planes Land on a Lake

Unless you're Tom Hanks filming a movie where you legit live in an airport because there is a war going on in your country -- or you're just insanely unlucky with delayed, missed, or canceled flights -- odds are you'd never intentionally try to camp out at an airport. But next weekend, that's actually a life option you might want to choose.
GREENVILLE, ME
92 Moose

There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
92 Moose

A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October

For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning

According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
AUBURN, ME
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

