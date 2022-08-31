ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Son trailer finds Hugh Jackman's new life upended by his ex-wife and teenage son

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Hugh Jackman stars as a father whose past mistakes with his son come back to haunt him in the new trailer for The Son.

The film is directed by Florian Zeller and adapted from his play of the same name by Christopher Hampton.

Laura Dern also stars as Kate, the ex of Jackman's character Peter, with Zen McGrath playing their son Nicholas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9l58_0hcq1lNj00
Trailer: Hugh Jackman stars as a father whose past mistakes with his son come back to haunt him in the new trailer for The Son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W5yi4_0hcq1lNj00
Co-star: Laura Dern also stars as Kate, the ex of Jackman's character Peter, with Zen McGrath playing their son Nicholas

The trailer begins with Peter curtly telling Kate, 'You can't just show up here with no warning,' before asking if something happened, and and exhausted Kate just says, 'Yes.'

Peter is telling someone at his office that, 'Nicholas has come to live with me and he's improving but he's a little fragile.

The father and son are seen sharing a laugh in the bathroom as they give each other a fist-pound, as it's seen Peter is talking to Anthony (Anthony Hopkins).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FoNI_0hcq1lNj00
Show up: The trailer begins with Peter curtly telling Kate, 'You can't just show up here with no warning,' before asking if something happened, and and exhausted Kate just says, 'Yes'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIl69_0hcq1lNj00
Moment: The father and son are seen sharing a laugh in the bathroom as they give each other a fist-pound, as it's seen Peter is talking to Anthony (Anthony Hopkins)

'Is that why you came to see me? You're blaming me for what happened?' Anthony asks, which takes Peter aback.

Kate tells Peter that they son is, 'different from the others,' as Peter asks, 'What makes you say that?'

Another shot shows Peter's new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) asking Nicholas, 'Why don't you answer me?' as Nicholas insists, 'I do answer you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqiTe_0hcq1lNj00
Blame: 'Is that why you came to see me? You're blaming me for what happened?' Anthony asks, which takes Peter aback
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gY5y6_0hcq1lNj00
Different: Kate tells Peter that they son is, 'different from the others,' as Peter asks, 'What makes you say that?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRRp2_0hcq1lNj00
Answer: Another shot shows Peter's new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) asking Nicholas, 'Why don't you answer me?' as Nicholas insists, 'I do answer you'

Beth is seen telling Peter that, 'The look in his eye is disturbing,' referring to his son, as he's seen standing behind them.

Nicholas tells his father, 'She wants to turn us against one another,' before we see flashbacks to happier times with Peter and Kate and young Nicholas on a boat.

'Back then there was so much joy in our family. I feel like a complete failure,' Kate tells Peter, while Nicholas tells Peter, 'If I'm like this it's your fault.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeztH_0hcq1lNj00
Disturbing: Beth is seen telling Peter that, 'The look in his eye is disturbing,' referring to his son, as he's seen standing behind them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24can4_0hcq1lNj00
Joy: 'Back then there was so much joy in our family. I feel like a complete failure,' Kate tells Peter, while Nicholas tells Peter, 'If I'm like this it's your fault'

'What did I do? What? What's my fault? Haven't I always done everything for you?' Peter angrily asks his son.

Peter screams, 'I have the right to reinvent my life! It's my life!' as we see shots of happier times and Peter and Beth with their newborn baby.

Peter is seen in his office as Andrew (William Hope) asks, 'Everything OK at home?'

'Yeah, everything's fine,' Peter says, as he's seen getting on an elevator as the trailer comes to an end.

The Son will have its world premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7, before hitting theaters through Sony Pictures Classics on November 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01u8g7_0hcq1lNj00
Fault: 'What did I do? What? What's my fault? Haven't I always done everything for you?' Peter angrily asks his son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDNMi_0hcq1lNj00
Baby: Peter screams, 'I have the right to reinvent my life! It's my life!' as we see shots of happier times and Peter and Beth with their newborn baby

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief

Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Christopher Hampton
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Vanessa Kirby
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wears t-shirt with wonderful photo of their daughter Olympia cheering her mom on at the US Open - after five-year-old wore matching diamond-encrusted outfit

It's hard to steal the spotlight from Serena Williams, but husband Alexis Ohanian came close with his t-shirt of their daughter. The Reddit co-founder was pictured rocking a beautiful tribute to five-year-old Olympia, who has not been present at the US Open since opening night on Monday, as he watched her three-set defeat to Ajla Tomlijanovic.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Ex Wife#Film Star
Daily Mail

Tina Kunakey, 25, exhibits her enviable frame in a tight brown leather dress while joined by husband Vincent Cassel, 55, at Athena premiere during Venice Film Festival

Tina Kunakey and her husband Vincent Cassel put on stylish displays at the Athena premiere during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday. The French actress, 25, exhibited her enviable frame in a figure-hugging brown leather asymmetrical dress, which she accessorised with a chunky silver choker. Elevating her height...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Cate Blanchett cuts a chic figure in a black jacket with dazzling silver studs as she bites her silver medallion at the Telluride Film Festival

Cate Blanchett posed for photographers after receiving the silver medallion at the Telluride Film Festival on Saturday in Telluride, Colorado. The actress, 53, cut a chic figure in a black jacket featuring dazzling silver studs, which she combined with a pair of tight leather trousers. Elevating her height with coordinating...
TELLURIDE, CO
Daily Mail

Eurovision star Sam Ryder joins Queen onstage at Taylor Hawkins memorial concert after Dave Grohl revealed he agreed to perform 'within 20 minutes' of being asked

Sam Ryder's dramatic rise to stardom was never more apparent on Saturday evening as he took to the stage with rock legends Queen at the late Taylor Hawkins' Wembley Stadium memorial concert. The singer, a former Essex sandwich shop owner, performed Queen classic Somebody To Love with the band's founding...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Creative Arts Emmy Awards night one WINNERS

Chadwick Boseman, What If…? (Disney+, Marvel Studios) Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Adele: One Night Only (CBS) Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special. Adele: One Night Only (CBS) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special. Adele: One Night Only (CBS) Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Meg Bellamy, 19, who will star as Kate Middleton in The Crown once performed for the Duke of Kent as a drama student by singing a medley from Hamilton

She is set to play one of the most famous women in the world to an audience of millions, but fledgling actress Meg Bellamy has already proven she can entertain royalty. The 19-year-old, who has no professional on-screen experience, was thrust into the limelight last week after it was announced she will star as a young Kate Middleton in the final season of The Crown.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Hope you have a horrible birthday!' Infatuated pensioner, 77, facing six months in jail after hounding an elderly widow, 77, he met on a Saga-style cruise when she rejected his proposals of marriage

An infatuated pensioner is facing six months behind bars after he admitted hounding an elderly widow with gifts and marriage proposals after they met on a Saga-style cruise holiday. Welshman Douglas Dabb made 330-mile round trips to pester Wendy Winstanley, also 77, in her home town and turned up unannounced...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

575K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy