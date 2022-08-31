The Son trailer finds Hugh Jackman's new life upended by his ex-wife and teenage son

Hugh Jackman stars as a father whose past mistakes with his son come back to haunt him in the new trailer for The Son.

The film is directed by Florian Zeller and adapted from his play of the same name by Christopher Hampton.

Laura Dern also stars as Kate, the ex of Jackman's character Peter, with Zen McGrath playing their son Nicholas.

The trailer begins with Peter curtly telling Kate, 'You can't just show up here with no warning,' before asking if something happened, and and exhausted Kate just says, 'Yes.'

Peter is telling someone at his office that, 'Nicholas has come to live with me and he's improving but he's a little fragile.

The father and son are seen sharing a laugh in the bathroom as they give each other a fist-pound, as it's seen Peter is talking to Anthony (Anthony Hopkins).

'Is that why you came to see me? You're blaming me for what happened?' Anthony asks, which takes Peter aback.

Kate tells Peter that they son is, 'different from the others,' as Peter asks, 'What makes you say that?'

Another shot shows Peter's new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) asking Nicholas, 'Why don't you answer me?' as Nicholas insists, 'I do answer you.'

Beth is seen telling Peter that, 'The look in his eye is disturbing,' referring to his son, as he's seen standing behind them.

Nicholas tells his father, 'She wants to turn us against one another,' before we see flashbacks to happier times with Peter and Kate and young Nicholas on a boat.

'Back then there was so much joy in our family. I feel like a complete failure,' Kate tells Peter, while Nicholas tells Peter, 'If I'm like this it's your fault.'

'What did I do? What? What's my fault? Haven't I always done everything for you?' Peter angrily asks his son.

Peter screams, 'I have the right to reinvent my life! It's my life!' as we see shots of happier times and Peter and Beth with their newborn baby.

Peter is seen in his office as Andrew (William Hope) asks, 'Everything OK at home?'

'Yeah, everything's fine,' Peter says, as he's seen getting on an elevator as the trailer comes to an end.

The Son will have its world premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7, before hitting theaters through Sony Pictures Classics on November 11.

