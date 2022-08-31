Chief Scott Booth was highlighted in the publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Police Chief Magazine. The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders and is committed to advancing the safety of communities worldwide. This prestigious organization has more than 32,000 members in over 170 countries. This association has been serving communities by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing worldwide since 1893. The Police Chief magazine is the leading periodical for law enforcement executives.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO