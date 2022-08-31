Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
Smith Mountain Eagle
The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy wins state award
Franklin County officials recently announced that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). This is the third consecutive year that Franklin County has received a coveted VACo...
WSET
City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth Highlighted in the International Police Chief Magazine
Chief Scott Booth was highlighted in the publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Police Chief Magazine. The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders and is committed to advancing the safety of communities worldwide. This prestigious organization has more than 32,000 members in over 170 countries. This association has been serving communities by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing worldwide since 1893. The Police Chief magazine is the leading periodical for law enforcement executives.
Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
chathamstartribune.com
J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents
After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
WSET
City leaders talk potential plans to redevelop Danville Mall ahead of casino completion
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — At the Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit, Danville leaders highlighted different areas that could be redeveloped. One of those spots: the Danville Mall. "They had a housing summit recently and the mall actually gave permission to the city to market the space over there for...
whee.net
Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was...
Have you seen this girl? Greensboro teen with cognitive disabilities missing since Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Murder nets another arrest
AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
chathamstartribune.com
Solar company seeks special use permit for 2,578 acres
The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to review an application, Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a special use permit for a 2,578 acre utility scale solar farm. The public is invited to speak on the project and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The project is located along Hopewell Road,...
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
WSET
Scam Alert: Henry Co. deputies warn community of phone call scam
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a new phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office said they have received numerous calls about people who owe taxes for the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies said this is a scam call. They...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hometown Eats is all about showcasing the favorite and sometimes well-known restaurants in our area. Every now and then we find one that is a true hidden gem like Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ in Bassett. “If you love BBQ then you need to come here....
Have you seen her? Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who took off Thursday. The Burlington Police Department believe Cyrah Alicia Yanez might be in the company of two men in Durham, NC. They said she could be traveling in a dark colored Jeep with a SC plate, tag...
Greensboro Police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office used tech to track people
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Triad law enforcement agencies have been using a little-known technology that allows law enforcement to track your cellphone, according to an Associated Press report. Documents and emails obtained by AP found the surveillance technology allows them to find suspects without warrants. At least one former...
I-85/40 crash closes 2 lanes in Whitsett
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 85 South/40 West are closed following a crash late Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 138, near Exit 138 for NC-61. The closure began at 4:47 p.m. and is expected to last until 7:47 p.m. […]
Burlington man fatally struck by car in intersection
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man died in a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street after getting reports of a crash with injuries. Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman was driving a […]
WDBJ7.com
BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as takeout only
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new takeout-only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston. BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in his hometown.
