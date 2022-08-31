ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
BASSETT, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy wins state award

Franklin County officials recently announced that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). This is the third consecutive year that Franklin County has received a coveted VACo...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
DANVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth Highlighted in the International Police Chief Magazine

Chief Scott Booth was highlighted in the publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Police Chief Magazine. The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders and is committed to advancing the safety of communities worldwide. This prestigious organization has more than 32,000 members in over 170 countries. This association has been serving communities by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing worldwide since 1893. The Police Chief magazine is the leading periodical for law enforcement executives.
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Caswell County, NC
Caswell County, NC
Government
WCNC

Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
GREENSBORO, NC
whee.net

Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was...
COLLINSVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Morris
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Murder nets another arrest

AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
AHOSKIE, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Solar company seeks special use permit for 2,578 acres

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to review an application, Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a special use permit for a 2,578 acre utility scale solar farm. The public is invited to speak on the project and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The project is located along Hopewell Road,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Work#Elementary Schools#Senior High School#K12#Caswell County Schools#Keyless#Mock Intruder Drills#Board Of Education
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hometown Eats is all about showcasing the favorite and sometimes well-known restaurants in our area. Every now and then we find one that is a true hidden gem like Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ in Bassett. “If you love BBQ then you need to come here....
BASSETT, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash closes 2 lanes in Whitsett

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 85 South/40 West are closed following a crash late Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 138, near Exit 138 for NC-61. The closure began at 4:47 p.m. and is expected to last until 7:47 p.m. […]
WHITSETT, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington man fatally struck by car in intersection

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man died in a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street after getting reports of a crash with injuries. Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman was driving a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WDBJ7.com

BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as takeout only

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new takeout-only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston. BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in his hometown.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy