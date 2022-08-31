Read full article on original website
One Dead Following Paddle Boat Incident in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)—One person is dead following an incident on a Jackson County lake Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News dispatchers received a call around 12:15 reporting a possible drowning on Pearl Lake, about two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, after a paddle boat became submerged.
Clay County Health Update: Safety During New School Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The new school year is about two weeks old locally, but it is never too late to have the safety conversation with kids especially when it comes to getting to and from the classroom. Laura Manwarren is the Safety Director at Spencer Hospital. She says there...
Arrest Made Following Multiple Hour Stand-Off in Royal
Royal, IA (KICD)– A Royal man is in federal custody after a number of area law enforcement agencies became involved in a nearly seven hour standoff on Friday evening. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was initially notified around four o’clock that 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck was wanted on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. He was initially located at his home but fled and barricaded himself inside before he could be taken into custody.
